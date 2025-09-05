Medicine has been reshaped by money and control, culminating in the ethical collapse of COVID. Safe treatments were suppressed, and independent judgment among doctors eroded, setting the stage for a profound moral test of physicians, healthcare workers, and licensing bodies. Most tragically failed. What remains clear is that only courage can antidote a system so deeply corrupted, as we move into uncharted territory.

From Healing to Protocols

Medicine has been transformed from a vocation rooted in healing into a system dictated by rigid protocols. This shift began with the dominance of pharmaceutical interests, which infiltrated medical schools and dictated diagnostic criteria and treatment guidelines. Doctors are no longer encouraged to think for themselves but to follow “gold standards” established by industry. In this framework, doctors face effectively no legal risk when patients die. They are only punished when they deviate from standardized practice.

Natural Remedies and the Risk of Dissent

Even simple advice, such as recommending natural remedies to support the immune system during colds, now invites suspicion. Treatments that strengthen the body’s natural defenses are often dismissed simply because they fall outside the pharmaceutical model. Physicians who emphasize such approaches risk reprimand—not because their guidance is unsafe, but because it defies convention. This climate fosters fear among the majority of doctors, who then prioritise rigid adherence to standardized protocols over patient well-being.

The Destruction of Medical Ethics

The COVID era brought this suppression to its peak. Doctors were explicitly told not to question mandates, not to provide exemptions, and not to prescribe safe and inexpensive medicines like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or zinc. Ethical principles—especially informed consent—were discarded. To resist was to risk professional ruin. Yet, complying meant committing medical assault: pressuring patients into “vaccines” they did not want or need.

Germaphobia and Mass Compliance

The “pandemic” revealed how easily fear can be weaponized. State-mandated germaphobia turned teachers, police, politicians, and even doctors into enforcers of a narrative, bleaching surfaces, avoiding contact, and following orders without question.

Instead of cultivating resilience or independent thought, the system demanded obedience. Very few professionals resisted, and this continues to reveal just how deep the psychological manipulation runs. Each of us must now ask: do we serve truth and ethics, or do we submit to money and control?

