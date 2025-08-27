This is part one of my talk in Pembroke. I explore the failures of the COVID-19 response, focusing on the suppression of effective treatments, the redefinition of the word “vaccine”, the risks of genetic injections, and the deadly consequences of mandates. I talk about how medical corruption, rigid protocols, and authoritarian policies created harm instead of protecting public health.

The Decline of Medical Education

Over the past two decades, medicine has shifted from critical reasoning to rigid adherence to protocols. Instead of training around visualizing and understanding what occurs in the patient’s body, medical students are drilled in diagnostic flowcharts. This shift has left many unprepared to respond to unfolding crises. Doctors who resisted the system and trusted their clinical judgment were punished, sending a dangerous message that obedience mattered more than saving lives.

Viruses, Immunity, and Misrepresentation

Coronaviruses have been studied for decades, with gain-of-function research long preceding SARS-CoV-2. Despite the fear campaign, mortality data from 2019 to 2023 showed COVID-19 ranked behind influenza in severity. Respiratory viruses are mainly managed by the innate immune system in the airway linings, yet this natural defense was ignored. Instead, fear was weaponized to enforce unprecedented mandates. The refusal to allow autopsies worldwide only deepened the deception, concealing how most severe COVID cases were tied to clotting and secondary bacterial infections—problems that could have been mitigated with antibiotics.

Redefining the “Vaccine”

Traditional vaccines introduce weakened or fragmented pathogens to stimulate immune memory. This model is weak against respiratory viruses, yet it became the justification for rolling out novel genetic injections. The COVID-19 “vaccines” used pegylated lipid nanoparticles—an essentially limitless delivery system—to carry modified messenger RNA throughout the body, penetrating the brain, ovaries, and placenta. By forcing cells to manufacture spike proteins systemically, the injections bypassed natural defenses and created new dangers. These spike proteins, engineered to bind tightly to ACE2 receptors, triggered microvascular clotting and widespread injury, effects confirmed later in autopsies but ignored in official narratives.

Mandates and Misdiagnosis

The largest surges of death aligned not with viral spread but with mandates and enforced protocols. Doctors were blocked from prescribing antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections, while being pressured to use dangerous drugs like remdesivir. Lockdowns drove suicides and overdoses, while nursing homes suffered neglect. Even embalmers testified that the real spike in deaths only began after the rollout of the “vaccines,” when unprecedented clotting and sudden deaths became common.

A Manufactured Crisis

The COVID-19 crisis was less about the virus itself than the systemic medical corruption which surrounded it. Suppression of independent doctors, the denial of autopsies, and the manipulation of definitions all ensured compliance and silence. What was presented as public health was, in fact, a coordinated program of harm. In order to ensure a healthy future, a better medical system must be built with the aim of protecting life and not serving political interests.

