The COVID-19 “vaccines” function not as medicine, but as genetic weapons. In this talk I explore the biological mechanisms behind the spike protein, the immune system collapse that follows, and the hidden elements like modified RNA and DNA contamination. The injection campaign is not only ineffective but deeply harmful, with rising cancers, autoimmune conditions, and sudden deaths marking the onset of a chronic health crisis.

Friends, you are not alone. If you are in the Bancroft region, you can get involved with the excellent Freedom group there by emailing your request to: wbrethour@hotmail.com

Thanks to everyone who helped make the event in Combermere a success, including Wilma, Earl, Peggy, Christine, and Jeff.

Please support the Trozzi Team's mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

You can find details for upcoming events on the Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025 here:

Genetic Injections, Not Traditional Vaccines

Unlike traditional vaccines, which contain a few hundred particles of an inactivated virus, the COVID-19 “vaccines” contain up to 280 trillion copies of modified genetic code. Delivered via lipid nanoparticles, this code travels to every tissue in the body, including the brain, heart, and reproductive organs. Once inside the cells, it instructs them to produce a toxic spike protein which can induce inflammation and clotting.

A major concern is that the modified messenger RNA used in these shots is designed to persist in the body. Years later, many individuals are still producing spike proteins, continuing to effectively poison themselves long after injection.

Spike Protein as a Weapon

The spike protein, central to the design of both the COVID virus and the “vaccine,” is not inert. It is a potent toxin, known to trigger blood clotting, damage blood vessel walls, and provoke immune attacks against the body’s own tissues. Heart cells, for instance, can display spike proteins on their surface, prompting the immune system to destroy them as if they were foreign invaders. This leads to conditions like myocarditis, particularly in young males.

Similarly, the placenta and ovaries are also marked by this protein, resulting in autoimmune attacks, miscarriages, and reduced fertility.

Collapsing Immune Systems

One of the most disturbing outcomes is the erosion of the immune system itself. The body is kept constantly occupied by the need to produce antibodies against the spike protein, leaving it vulnerable to infections and cancers. Crucial immune cells, such as T4 helper cells are now declining in the general population.

Autoimmune diseases are also being driven by malformed proteins generated when the ribosome fails to read the modified RNA correctly. This results in incomplete or random protein fragments, some of which closely resemble human tissues and trigger destructive immune responses.

DNA Contamination and Gene Hacking

Further complicating matters is the discovery of DNA contaminants within the injections, including gene editing tools derived from simian virus sequences. These components have the capacity to integrate foreign DNA into human chromosomes, raising concerns about long-term genetic alteration, cancer risk, and unknown future consequences.

A Chronic Phase Just Beginning

Despite widespread deaths and injuries, the full impact of the injections is only beginning to unfold. Excess mortality, cognitive decline, rising cancer rates, and autoimmune disorders are becoming more visible, especially among the heavily “vaccinated.” Based on global estimates, tens of millions have likely died already from the shots.

The result is not immunity but a population driven into chronic illness by a product presented as a cure. Corrupt systems must be restored to legitimacy so that we can begin the process of helping the injured.

