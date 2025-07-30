This is part two of a three-part interview, hosted by Liz Gunn. Matthew Pauly and I examine the coordinated use of psychological warfare, toxic biological agents, and media manipulation during COVID. Fear, isolation, and propaganda conditioned the public for obedience, while experimental “vaccines” introduced spike proteins that may impair brain function. This fusion of psychological manipulation and bodily harm points to a deliberate assault on the world’s population.

You can follow Liz Gunn on X at @LizGunnNZ and Matthew Pauly at @MatthewPauly13. To watch more episodes by Free New Zealand, visit their Rumble channel: FreeNZ.

Fear as a Weapon of Control

Lockdowns and constant fear messaging were not random policy failures, but were part of a deliberate strategy. Drawing from psychological warfare tactics developed by intelligence agencies in the 20th century, global institutions imposed social isolation and continuous existential threats. “Stay inside. Avoid family and friends. Watch the news.” These instructions were reinforced by daily death counters and theatrical press briefings, placing the population into fear-induced dependency. This form of trauma-based programming appeared to lead to widespread Stockholm syndrome, where victims became emotionally bonded to their political captors.

The Role of the “Vaccine” and Spike Protein Pathology

The COVID “vaccine” campaign introduced a gene therapy with the potential to cause severe damage. Dr. Michael Nehls has pointed out that part of this harm stems from its disruption of the brain’s ability to generate new cells—interfering with memory and cognitive function. Psychologically, this may lead to cognitive decline, emotional instability, and personality changes. Since individuals continue producing spike proteins long after injection, the risk of long-term neurological dysfunction is highly likely

The 5G Connection and Environmental Engineering

During the lockdowns, 5G towers were rapidly installed while the public remained confined indoors. This sudden rollout raised concerns due to 5G’s ability to operate at frequencies (such as 60 GHz) that interfere with how oxygen binds to hemoglobin, potentially impairing respiration. At the same time, widespread exposure to aluminum nanoparticles through aerosols, food, and injections introduced conductive materials into the body without consent or oversight.

Pauly explains that once inside, these particles tend to accumulate in the brain, heart, and spine. When exposed to concentrated 5G frequencies, this interaction may create conditions that mimic respiratory illness.

A Captured System and the Way Forward

What we face is not merely a failure of governance, but the coordinated dismantling of democratic institutions. Legislative, medical, and judicial systems no longer function independently. In their place stands a propaganda state, funded by public debt and maintained through censorship, coercion, and deception.

The damage inflicted has not only been political, but deeply psychological. Years of fear-based programming, social isolation, and toxic biological interventions have eroded critical thinking, memory, and emotional stability. The way forward will not come from within these corrupted structures. It will come from individuals who refuse compliance, share suppressed knowledge, and resist the systems that no longer serve them.

