The National Citizens Inquiry continues to deliver. Last night four of us who testified, had a live round-table discussion with 16 000 viewers. Here's the recording, plus info for Red Deer hearings that start tomorrow.

Honest doctors, funeral directors, embalmers, biologists, statistics experts, pathologists, police, lockdown victims, injection victims, mourning parents, and others are all bringing together many pieces of a very cohesive picture. That picture is: fear mongering and lies in 2020, inhumane treatment of our elders, no significant increased death in 2020 until the lock-downs produced suicides and over-doses, and dramatic increased deaths and harms in all ages following the misrepresented experimental genetic injections that are mislabeled as “safe effective vaccines”. (That is three lies with just three words)

Laura Jeffery, Mike Vogiatzakis, and Mike MacIver have more than eighty years experience in Canadian embalming and funeral services. On April 24th 2023, I was honored to have this relaxed and very frank round table discussion with them, that was viewed by 16,000 people.

There are more National Citizens Inquiry hearings happening across Canada in the weeks ahead. To learn more, get involved, watch recordings, register to attend live hearings, watch on line, donate to support the NCI, sign our petition and more, go to www.nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

National Citizen Inquiry Hearings Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario . March 30 @ 9:00 am – April 1 @ 5:00 pm

Winnipeg, Manitoba. April 13 @ 9:00 am – April 15 @ 5:00 pm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. April 20 @ 9:00 am – April 22 @ 5:00 pm

Red Deer, Alberta. April 26 @ 9:00 am – April 28 @ 5:00 pm

Vancouver, British Columbia. May 2 @ 9:00 am – May 5 @ 5:00 pm

Quebec. May 11 @ 9:00 am – May 13 @ 5:00 p

Ottawa, Ontario. May 17 @ 9:00 am – May 19 @ 5:00 pm

