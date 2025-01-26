Thank you to the Word of Life Outreach Church for graciously hosting this event and uniting people from across Ontario. A heartfelt thanks also to the skilled technicians who ensured the event's success, and to my dedicated team and donors, whose unwavering support makes this work possible.

If you’d like to support my mission to restore justice, uphold human rights, and promote informed consent in Canada and beyond, please consider subscribing or making a one-time donation. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

The Impact of Fear and Flawed Protocols

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a stark disconnection between traditional medical practices and the imposed protocols. One of the most disturbing changes was how fear reshaped hospital procedures. Resuscitation protocols were rewritten to prioritize minimizing virus spread over saving lives. For instance, paramedics were instructed not to perform chest compressions on cardiac arrest patients until they were transported into specially designated rooms—critical minutes often wasted.

In one striking example, a young woman presented multiple times with difficulty breathing, only to be misdiagnosed repeatedly due to the overwhelming focus on COVID-19. By the time a proper diagnosis of a pulmonary blood clot was made, her life was dangerously at risk. This tunnel vision, driven by fear of the virus, caused countless unnecessary delays and errors.

A Crisis of Blocked Treatments

During the pandemic, effective and proven treatments were systematically suppressed. Physicians who explored alternative treatments like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine were ridiculed, censored, and even penalized. Dr. Zev Zelenko, a pioneer in advocating for a combination therapy involving zinc, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin, highlighted how early treatment could inhibit the virus from replicating. Despite its scientific basis, his recommendations were widely dismissed.

Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning medication for its antiparasitic properties, also showed promise against RNA viruses, including coronaviruses. Research spanning years before the pandemic demonstrated its efficacy, yet it was suddenly dismissed as a “horse dewormer,” with its use actively discouraged. This abandonment of potentially life-saving treatments exemplified the extent to which the narrative was manipulated.

Financial Incentives and Ethical Compromises

A disturbing pattern emerged where financial incentives appeared to drive medical decisions. Hospitals received higher reimbursements for diagnosing COVID-19 cases or attributing deaths to the virus. These incentives created a system ripe for exaggerating case numbers and skewing public perception.

Billing codes and hospital payments reflected this bias. Diagnoses were incentivized to fit the COVID-19 narrative, regardless of whether they were accurate. Even patients who died in unrelated incidents were posthumously classified as COVID-19 deaths, fueling fear and misinformation.

The "Vaccine" Rollout and Ethical Concerns

The introduction of the COVID-19 "vaccines" marked another turning point. Billed as the solution to the pandemic, these injections were rushed into use under emergency authorization. Traditional vaccine definitions were altered to accommodate the new mRNA technology, raising ethical and safety concerns.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which contain attenuated or inactivated viruses, these injections used lipid nanoparticles to deliver billions of copies of modified mRNA into cells. This technology was designed to instruct cells to produce the spike protein, a key component of the coronavirus. However, the spike protein’s design was modified in ways that increased its potential to cause harm, including blood clot formation and immune complications.

The widespread use of these injections without long-term safety data raised red flags for many ethical doctors. Yet those who voiced concerns or sought alternative approaches faced severe professional consequences.

The Suppression of Dissent

Doctors who followed the science and spoke out against harmful practices faced persecution. Licenses were revoked, careers destroyed, and reputations tarnished. Physicians like Dr. Patrick Phillips and others became targets for daring to prioritize their patients over protocols.

This suppression of dissent created a chilling effect throughout the medical community. Many professionals, fearing repercussions, chose silence over advocacy, perpetuating the flawed system.

Lessons for the Future

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed critical flaws in global health systems, including the influence of financial incentives, the suppression of effective treatments, and the prioritization of narratives over patient care. Moving forward, it is crucial to rebuild trust in medicine by fostering transparency, empowering ethical physicians, and ensuring that public health policies prioritize evidence-based practices.

Reclaiming health sovereignty starts with individuals questioning the status quo, advocating for informed consent, and demanding accountability from global institutions. Only through collective effort can we ensure that such widespread neglect and obstruction never happen again.

Time For A Better Way

The pandemic has left a legacy of pain, loss, and disillusionment. But it also serves as a wake-up call—a reminder of the importance of ethical practices, critical thinking, and unwavering commitment to truth. By reflecting on these lessons, we can rebuild a healthcare system that truly prioritizes humanity over profit and politics.