This is part two of my talk in Newmarket. I explore how modified mRNA injections disrupted human biology, spread harmful proteins across vital tissues, and introduced foreign genetic material. I also reveal the nefarious strategies of pharmaceutical companies who quietly altered their manufacturing methods and the failure of regulatory bodies.

Synthetic RNA and Cellular Dysfunction

The mRNA COVID “vaccines” use N1-methylpseudouridine, a synthetic nucleotide designed to resist breakdown. Instead of degrading after entry, the genetic material persists, prompting cells to produce spike protein long after injection.

This persistence creates serious risks. Ribosomes sometimes misread the altered code and generate malformed proteins. These irregular proteins can disrupt immune function, trigger autoimmunity, or interfere with normal cell regulation. Some mRNA strands lack proper stop signals, leaving the body with no reliable way to shut down spike production once it begins.

Lipid Nanoparticles and Organ Infiltration

The delivery mechanism, made up of pegylated lipid nanoparticles, is promoted as safe, remaining close to the point of injection. In practice, these particles cross major biological barriers. They accumulate in the brain, heart, reproductive organs, and placenta, distributing synthetic instructions into highly sensitive tissues.

Spike protein production can occur throughout the body, triggering inflammation and cellular stress wherever it appears. Because the delivery system does not discriminate between tissue types, every organ becomes vulnerable. This is not a localized treatment. It is a systemic genetic intervention that bypasses the body’s natural containment systems and disrupts biological order at a foundational level.

DNA Contamination and Undisclosed Viral Sequences

Independent testing of commercial vials has uncovered significant DNA contamination, in some cases comprising up to 35 percent of the contents. The foreign DNA appears to stem from bacterial plasmids used during manufacturing and includes sequences linked to simian viruses such as SV40.

These SV40 promoter sequences are not listed among the official “vaccine” ingredients. After receiving emergency approval, manufacturers quietly altered their production process. Rather than continuing with a clean, cell-free method, they switched to a cheaper system using E. coli bacteria and plasmid DNA to generate the mRNA. This shift introduced unwanted genetic material, leaving behind fragments of bacterial and viral DNA.

Regulatory Collapse and Global Consequences

Government agencies approved the products based on early documentation, not the final contents of the distributed vials. No proper sequencing was conducted on commercial batches. As a result, billions received a product that is not only experimental but also genetically unstable.

This failure is not simply bureaucratic. It represents a fundamental betrayal of public trust. The regulatory bodies responsible for protecting health instead function as enablers of fraud.

