No Time Wasted | Dr Trozzi on Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson Show
A full spectrum - In this recent fast paced conversation, Laura Lynn and Dr Trozzi mince no words and make things very clear regarding a spectrum of issues.
In this recent fast paced conversation, Laura Lynn and I mince no words and make things very clear regarding a spectrum of issues including: the transgender and sexualization agenda targeting our children, Canada’s political hypocrites (a.k.a. WEF hostile foreign agents), covid, the mandates, the injections, the concealed DNA genetic invasion, fake media, Canadians waking up on mass, the CPSO’s war against honest doctors, and ways to detoxify from and survive the coerced jabs.
Full LLTT Episode: https://rumble.com/v3lvao4-remedies-for-those-who-have-taken-the-shot.html
This Saturday October 28, 2023 If you are near or in Ontario, please join me with Laura Lynn and an incredible line up of Covid Era heroes including Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. James Thorpe, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Brian Ardis, Dr. Lance Wallnau, Pastor Artur Pawloski, Nathaniel Pawlowski, Pastor Hildebrand, , Josh Alexander, Greg Hill (Free2Fly), and Mumma Bears.
