Over the past few years, I’ve observed how certain tools, like the PCR test, were weaponized to propagate fear and control, leading to widespread compliance with harmful policies. For those impacted by the COVID-19 "vaccine," understanding detoxification and recovery is vital.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

PCR Tests: A Tool of Deception

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is a remarkable scientific tool, but its misuse during the pandemic was deliberate and destructive. PCR amplifies genetic material through cycles, doubling with each round. While useful for research, its application in diagnosing asymptomatic COVID-19 was deeply flawed.

Typically, a PCR test might run up to 27 cycles for clinical relevance. Beyond this, the results become unreliable, yielding false positives. During the pandemic, Canada used 43 cycles—a level producing up to 97% false positives in asymptomatic individuals. This intentional manipulation inflated case numbers, creating the illusion of a pandemic to justify lockdowns, business closures, and mandatory "vaccinations."

The data from Germany's Robert Koch Institute revealed that PCR tests were only 30-50% accurate, further proving their inefficacy in diagnosing actual infections. The misuse of this technology underscores the need for transparency and accountability in public health decisions.

Recovering Health After the "Vaccine"

For those who received the COVID-19 "vaccine," understanding its long-term impacts and how to mitigate them is crucial. The injections introduce the spike protein, a known toxin, into the body. This protein contributes to inflammation, clotting, and a host of other health issues.

Key Detox Strategies

Intermittent Fasting and Autophagy

Fasting triggers autophagy, a natural process where the body breaks down and removes damaged proteins. Practicing intermittent fasting—restricting eating to a 6-8 hour window—or doing periodic three-day water fasts can accelerate the removal of the spike protein. Enzymes and Supplements

Enzymes like nattokinase, bromelain, and lumbrokinase help break down the spike protein and blood clots. Other supplements, including quercetin and NAC (N-acetylcysteine), reduce inflammation and block the protein’s damaging effects. Ivermectin and Natural Remedies

Ivermectin has shown promise in neutralizing the spike protein and mitigating its harmful effects. Combined with natural remedies like pine needle tea, these treatments can support recovery.

Moving Forward

We need alternative organizations and systems that prioritize health and integrity. Testing for spike protein in blood—a simple and cost-effective method—could revolutionize post-"vaccine" care, but such innovations are hindered by existing systems.

Despite these challenges, the pathway to recovery exists. By sharing knowledge, collaborating globally, and supporting those affected, we can rebuild trust in medicine and chart a course toward genuine health and freedom.

Related Material