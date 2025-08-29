This is part three of my talk in Pembroke. I share an overview of the troubling issues surrounding the genetic composition of COVID-19 “vaccines.” From the shift in manufacturing methods to the discovery of DNA contamination and promoter sequences, the risks of long-term genetic integration cannot be ignored. I also explore the problem of shedding, where spike proteins and potentially genetic material may affect even those who never received the injections.

Acknowledgements & How to Get Involved

A big thank you to the Pembroke Freedom Group for organizing this important gathering. If you live in the Pembroke region, be sure not to miss future events. To stay informed, you can request a free subscription to the Pembroke Freedom Group’s newsletter by emailing pomercat@yahoo.com.

Special thanks also to Vlad Tepes for recording this video, the Rair Foundation USA for their support, and Finnigan’s Bar and Grill in Pembroke for generously hosting the event.

The Manufacturing Shift

COVID-19 “vaccines” were initially presented to regulators as if they were made through direct RNA synthesis. In reality, the shots given to billions were produced using DNA plasmids grown inside E. coli bacteria. Companies engineered circular DNA molecules with the spike protein sequence and other elements, then used the bacteria to replicate them in large vats. The extracted DNA served as the template for manufacturing the modified RNA.

Enzymes were supposed to remove leftover DNA, but testing later showed this did not occur. Roughly 30 percent of the genetic material in the final product was DNA contamination, including intact plasmids. These carried not only spike protein instructions but also antibiotic resistance markers used to select the right bacteria. Despite this major change in production, regulators accepted corporate assurances that the end product was “the same” as what had originally been submitted for approval.

Integration of DNA into Cells

Analysis of Pfizer’s plasmid maps revealed not only spike protein sequences but antibiotic resistance markers. Promoter and enhancer elements from the SV40 simian virus were also discovered. These genetic tools are known to facilitate integration of foreign DNA into mammalian chromosomes. This raises profound concerns: recipients are likely to produce temporary spike proteins and experience permanent genetic modification.

Shedding and Secondary Exposure

Another concerning issue is shedding. Evidence indicates that spike protein, a toxic protein even in earlier coronavirus strains, can be secreted in bodily fluids. This may explain why “unvaccinated” individuals sometimes report symptoms after close contact with “vaccinated” people. Reports of menstrual irregularities and other health disturbances support the concern that exposure is not limited to direct injection. The possibility of genetic material being packaged into exosomes and transmitted raises further alarm, particularly for vulnerable populations (such as infants who may be exposed to contaminated breast milk).

Long-Term Consequences

The persistence of adverse outcomes, ranging from autoimmune conditions to cancers, shows that DNA contamination and spike protein toxicity have lasting consequences. While more research is needed, the available evidence already points to a grave failure of regulatory oversight. Instead of independent safety verification, agencies relied on corporate assurances, leaving billions exposed to genetic invasion. Those responsible for this assault must be held to account.

