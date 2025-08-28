This is part two of my talk in Pembroke, where I discuss the scientific and ethical issues surrounding genetic injections promoted as “vaccines” for COVID-19. I explain how messenger RNA was altered to persist unnaturally in the body, the risks of producing trillions of toxic spike proteins, and the predictable emergence of endless variants.

Acknowledgements & How to Get Involved

A big thank you to the Pembroke Freedom Group for organizing this important gathering. If you live in the Pembroke region, be sure not to miss future events. To stay informed, you can request a free subscription to the Pembroke Freedom Group’s newsletter by emailing pomercat@yahoo.com.

Special thanks also to Vlad Tepes for recording this video, the Rair Foundation USA for their support, and Finnigan’s Bar and Grill in Pembroke for generously hosting the event.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission

Turning Cells Into Spike Protein Factories

Messenger RNA is meant to be temporary, passing instructions from DNA to make proteins before breaking down within minutes or hours. The COVID-19 “vaccines,” however, used a chemically altered version of mRNA that resists natural decay. Instead of creating a brief immune response, cells are turned into persistent factories of spike protein. This engineered durability means that the protein keeps circulating, with reports of production continuing for years after injection.

Trillions of Copies Without an Off Switch

Traditional vaccines, effective or not, deliver small amounts of weakened or inactivated virus to trigger immunity. By contrast, the genetic injections introduce staggering quantities of modified mRNA: between 40 trillion and 280 trillion copies per dose. Each person’s body processes this differently, making the outcomes unpredictable. Some cells produce limited amounts of spike protein, while others manufacture vast quantities.

Breaking the Standard Rules of Immunology

Coronaviruses evolve too quickly for even traditional vaccines to work, let alone the genetic injections. Past attempts to develop conventional coronavirus vaccines failed repeatedly, sometimes worsening illness instead of preventing it. One fundamental rule of immunology has long been clear: never vaccinate in the middle of an outbreak. Doing so pressures the virus to mutate and fuels its evolution rather than stopping it. That warning was ignored. Predictably, the world saw variant after variant after variant, each one extending the timeline. What might have ended in a single season was turned into a manufactured cycle of disease and fear.

Manufactured Consent Through Mass Media

While hospitals sat half empty, television crews staged scenes of overflowing wards. Viewers were told disaster was everywhere and only the injections could save them. At the same time, authorities branded the shots “safe and effective,” even though the technology had repeatedly failed in earlier trials. Long-term safety data was absent, yet billions of people were pressed into an uncontrolled experiment. Public fear was carefully shaped, not by evidence but by carefully crafted narratives.

A Reckless Global Experiment

By engineering cells to churn out a patented toxic protein, decades of medical caution were cast aside. The campaign was not a careful solution but a dangerous and unethical experiment conducted on the world’s population. The corruption is too obvious to ignore and we must create better alternatives to ensure the continued survival of humanity.

Related Material

s