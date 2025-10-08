Shabnam Palesa Mohamed’s presentation to Estonia was centred around how global crises are used to consolidate authority and why defending sovereignty is essential in the years ahead. She explored dangerous policies and past examples of overreach during alleged “emergencies.”

The Plan for Global Emergency Control

Shabnam explained that the United Nations is advancing a proposal to create an “emergency platform” that can be activated whenever it deems a global event serious enough. This framework, contained in the UN’s “Common Agenda,” gives the Secretary General authority to override national governments and coordinate responses on a worldwide scale.

The scope, she noted, is extremely broad: it can cover health scares, armed conflicts, disruptions to trade, cyber incidents, climate events, or even financial breakdowns. Once initiated, this platform shifts decision-making power away from citizens and their governments, placing it in the hands of unelected international bodies.

What the COVID-19 “Pandemic” Revealed

Shabnam argued that the COVID-19 “pandemic” is a prime example of how emergencies are misused. Under the banner of protecting health, societies were subjected to prolonged lockdowns, sweeping censorship, and coerced “vaccine” campaigns. Communities were fractured and rights were suspended, while the promised return to normal kept being delayed.

She maintained that by the standards of international law, COVID-19 never met the definition of a genuine emergency. The threat was exaggerated, ordinary health measures were sidelined, and fear was amplified to justify intrusive controls. That period, she said, serves as a testing ground for the kind of centralized authority the UN now seeks to formalize.

Benefits for Specific Groups

Shabnam pointed out that the groups positioned to gain the most from such a system are large corporations and financial institutions. Pharmaceutical giants, technology firms, logistics conglomerates, and investment funds benefit from every crisis declaration, expanding their markets under the cover of emergency management. The cost, however, falls on small businesses, civil organizations, and ordinary citizens, who continue to lose autonomy.

The Dangers of Expanding Mandates

One of Shabnam’s strongest warnings concerned the tendency of emergency powers to grow beyond their original remit. Promises of short-term, limited measures had already given way to years of restrictions during the COVID-19 period. Once created, emergency powers rarely remain narrow or temporary.

The UN’s Expanding Role

Shabnam stressed that this same dynamic is now embedded in the UN’s proposal for a standing emergency platform. What is presented as a mechanism for coordination, she argued, in practice opens the door to coercion. Accounts already indicate that some nations face pressure to comply with international directives, under threats that include sanctions, media smears, and even encouragement of political unrest. The UN’s move therefore represents not only the centralization of authority but also the risk of weaponizing crises to erode national sovereignty.

Building Decentralized Resistance

In response, people and communities must strengthen local resilience rather than surrender decision-making to distant authorities. Shabnam encouraged citizens to study the UN’s documents carefully, pressure political leaders to resist, and create community-based strategies for handling crises.

The Road Ahead

Shabnam closed with a call for vigilance and determination. The next few years will be decisive: either populations accept a permanent system of global emergency management, or they reclaim sovereignty through grassroots action and decentralized governance. The outcome depends on whether citizens are willing to organize, resist, and ensure that their rights not be suspended in the name of manufactured crises.

