In this talk, I share my personal legal battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) and expose how Canada’s so-called justice system is being used to protect institutional abuse rather than patients or the public. From sham tribunals to politically motivated court rulings, the system operates exactly as designed—to defend those in power and punish dissenters.

A System Stacked Against the Truth

When I challenged the CPSO for targeting me over my statements that the COVID-19 injection was not a “vaccine” but a genetic experiment, I appealed through their internal tribunal. This process was nothing more than an extension of the CPSO itself, staffed by former employees and biased appointees. Expert witness Deana McLeod, one of Canada’s top authorities on clinical trials, was subjected to two days of abuse before being declared “unqualified,” and the panel openly ignored 700 scientific articles which were cited. The entire procedure failed to address the science—confirming to me that these institutions are no longer functioning in the public interest.

Why Charles Hoffe’s Case Ended Differently

Dr. Charles Hoffe faced a similar tribunal in British Columbia, but in his case the panel included a retired judge who chose to examine the scientific evidence rather than accept the government’s claim of safety and effectiveness as unquestionable fact. Confronted with real evidence, the college dropped all charges. While this allowed Dr. Hoffe to keep his license, the “win” did not establish any legal precedent and has left him vulnerable under BC’s Health Professions Act, which mandates compliance with provincial injection orders and silences dissent.

The Legal System is Working as Designed

As Professor Bruce Pardy of Queen’s University has observed, the failures we see are not accidents or malfunctions—they are the predictable outcomes of a system built to consolidate power, shield those in authority from accountability, and remove fundamental rights such as property ownership and medical autonomy. This design has simply reached its full capacity under leaders willing to exploit it. International legal efforts, such as those led by Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse, have also stalled, reinforcing the conclusion that the existing courts will not deliver justice in cases involving mass harm from the COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign.

The Mission Continues

Whether through coerced medical mandates, destroyed careers, or the silencing of evidence, Canada’s judicial and medical systems are serving entrenched power, not the public. I remain committed to the mission: telling the truth, exposing corruption, and helping build parallel systems that protect life and freedom.

