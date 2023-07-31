13 years ago Jessie Ventura interviewed Alex Jones behind a warehouse, then Dr Rima Laibow in a private landing strip. They warned of the UN, the WHO, the Bildeberg Group, planned pandemics, forced injections, population reduction and sterilization. This five minute clip from 2009 warrants a gander.

The Full Episode of Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Venture Season 1 Episode 5: Secret Societies the Bilderbergs, Global Death Plot, Dr Rima Laibow.

Dr Rima Laibow is a co-founder of PreventGenocie2030 where you can take action to end genocide and stop the WHO.

