In part two of my presentation in Morinville I discuss why the composition and effects of the COVID “vaccines” are deeply alarming. Marketed as safe, these injections concealed design choices, ingredients, and long-term consequences that reveal deliberate deception. Lipid nanoparticles, persistent genetic code, hidden DNA fragments, and even promoter sequences linked to cancer research point to a technology far more dangerous and experimental than the public was led to believe.

The Trojan Horse Delivery System

The COVID “vaccines” were sold as protective shields, but in reality, they functioned like a Trojan horse. The pegylated lipid nanoparticles—tiny fat bubbles stabilized with polyethylene glycol—were marketed as a harmless delivery system. In truth, these particles penetrate every tissue of the body, crossing the blood-brain barrier and even reaching the placenta and ovaries.

Forced Production of Toxic Proteins

Inside these particles was a payload: modified messenger RNA coding for the coronavirus spike protein. Unlike traditional vaccines, which use attenuated viruses in small amounts (typically hundreds or thousands), these injections delivered tens of trillions of genetic copies designed to hijack the body’s cells. The result was the internal manufacture of spike protein: the most toxic component of the virus itself. Research as early as 2015 demonstrated that even limited exposure to spike protein could be dangerous, with hamsters exposed to even coronavirus spike protein in the air developing lung disease.

Modifications for Persistence

Normally, mRNA degrades quickly to prevent runaway processes. But in this case, uridine was replaced with a synthetic variant called N1-methyl-pseudouridine, making the code hyper-persistent. Studies have revealed spike protein production continuing nearly a year after injection. This design means ongoing cellular poisoning long after the initial dose, defying the body’s natural safeguards.

Hidden Contaminants and DNA Sequences

Independent laboratory analysis revealed heavy metals and contaminants that should never appear in a “vaccine.” More troubling, approximately 30% of the genetic material was DNA, including sequences derived from SV40—a virus historically associated with cancer risks. These SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences are designed to interact with the cell’s plasma environment, making it easier for foreign DNA to cross into the nucleus. Once inside, that DNA can be stitched into the genome itself. This raises the alarming possibility of permanent genetic modification.

Malfeasance and Negligence

Regulatory agencies approved these injections without conducting proper safety tests on the altered manufacturing process that introduced DNA contamination. By accepting pharmaceutical claims at face value and ignoring evidence of risk, authorities committed acts that can only be described as negligence and fraud. In doing so, they betrayed public trust and enabled the mass rollout of a deadly new technology.

