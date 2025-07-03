This video and article explore the disturbing evolution of COVID “vaccine” technology into self-replicating RNA (saRNA) systems that may spread through the air and affect even those who have not been injected. Dr. Maurizio Federico explains the biological mechanism by which synthetic RNA replicates inside the body and is then exhaled. This represents a silent genetic invasion—bypassing bodily autonomy and posing a potential threat to all of humanity.

How Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA) Hijacks the Body

Dr. Maurizio Federico, Director of Italy’s National Center for Global Health (speaking in a private capacity), has issued a critical warning about self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) used in next-generation COVID “vaccines.” He warns that, unlike conventional mRNA, saRNA behaves like a replicating virus.

Derived from alphavirus genomes, the saRNA is engineered to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Once injected, it hijacks host cells to produce non-structural replication proteins (NSP1–NSP4), which then generate more RNA and spike protein. The result is ongoing intracellular replication—a self-perpetuating loop with no shutoff mechanism. This technology, designed for maximum amplification, risks unleashing uncontrolled genetic activity within the human body.

Exhaled Vesicles: A New Route of Transmission

Even more concerning is how this RNA may spread. Infected cells release extracellular vesicles (EVs)—tiny lipid-coated particles that carry the replicating RNA:

EVs travel through the bloodstream , concentrating in organs such as the lungs.

They are exhaled in breath , releasing genetic material into the air. (Multiple studies confirm that EVs can be detected in exhaled condensate from humans.)

These vesicles can cross species lines and enter cells via various pathways.

As a result, simply being near a “vaccinated” or transfected individual may lead to passive inhalation and unintended transfection—even without direct injection.

From Forced Injections to Airborne Genetic Invasion

The first stage of this genetic assault relied on coercion and deception to push COVID “vaccines” into billions of people worldwide. Individuals across almost every country were misled, pressured, and mandated to accept experimental mRNA injections under false assurances of safety and efficacy.

Now, with the introduction of saRNA, even those who resisted the injection may be affected. A single dose could lead to uncontrolled, population-wide genetic modification through aerosol transmission. This signals a shift toward a strategy rooted in molecular warfare.

The Japan Mission and the Failure of Global Oversight

In 2023, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, and I traveled to Japan as part of the International Crisis Summit delegation. We warned Japanese officials of the severe risks posed by self-replicating RNA technology. We explained that once released, this technology could not be contained and would pose irreversible risks to the global population.

Despite our warnings, the technology was approved in Japan. Shortly thereafter, Europe followed. We are now witnessing the global rollout of a genetic intervention without informed consent, and without long-term safety data. Regulatory systems that should protect the public have instead enabled a technology that may endanger them.

A Call to Action: Resist This Genetic Coup

A global moratorium on saRNA technologies is urgently needed. Informed consent must be restored as the foundation of ethical medicine. Those responsible for authorizing and deploying these products—while concealing their risks—must be held accountable.

This is no longer a political debate. It is a matter of biological sovereignty and human survival.

Supporting Research

Mk Pietilä, K. Hellström, T. Ahola et al. — Alphavirus polymerase and RNA replication.Virus Research, Volume 234, 2017, Pages 44–57 ( Read Here )

Théry C., Ostrowski M., Segura E. — Membrane vesicles as conveyors of immune responses. Nat Rev Immunol, 9, 2009, 581–593 ( Read Here )

M. Guillen et al. — Capsid-deficient alphaviruses generate propagative infectious microvesicles ( Read Here )

Dr. Maurizio Federico - The Potential of Extracellular Vesicle–Mediated Spread of Self‑Amplifying RNA and a Way to Mitigate It (Read Here)

