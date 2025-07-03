Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
6h

Its scary how this demonic culture is evolving. I for one am not jabbed and I don't want to be by someone breathing on me, Good Lord, what has humanity become.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

Warning or not - it won't help us. If they really come out with this, we are an endangered species on the brink of extinction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture