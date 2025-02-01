Thank you to the Word of Life Outreach Church for graciously hosting this event and uniting people from across Ontario. A heartfelt thanks also to the skilled technicians who ensured the event's success, and to my dedicated team and donors, whose unwavering support makes this work possible.

If you’d like to support my mission to restore justice, uphold human rights, and promote informed consent in Canada and beyond, please consider subscribing or making a one-time donation. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

Language, Definitions, and Medical Manipulation

Language evolves organically, yet in the context of COVID-19, language has been manipulated to serve political and corporate interests. The term "vaccine" was redefined to accommodate genetic injections, creating an illusion of traditional immunization. This Orwellian shift demands rejection, as words should not be altered to fit an agenda but should remain rooted in truth.

The Science Behind mRNA and Viral Vector Injections

Unlike traditional vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna injections use lipid nanoparticle-delivered modified messenger RNA (mRNA). This synthetic mRNA, modified at the molecular level to be more durable, instructs human cells to produce spike proteins—an approach that raises concerns about long-term effects. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca employ adenovirus-based delivery systems, which similarly introduce genetic material into human cells, prompting them to manufacture spike proteins. These methods were deployed without sufficient long-term studies, raising ethical and medical questions.

Adverse Events and Unprecedented Injury Reports

Historical vaccine data show minimal adverse events over decades, yet 2021 saw an astronomical rise in reported injuries. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is widely acknowledged to be underreported, with estimates suggesting actual numbers could be 100 times higher. If 60,000 deaths were reported, the real figure could be in the millions. Despite this, regulatory agencies and mainstream media continue to downplay or ignore these alarming statistics.

Predictable Inefficacy and Increased Susceptibility to COVID-19

From the outset, researchers warned that coronavirus "vaccines" had a history of failure. Prior animal studies showed that coronavirus vaccine attempts often resulted in worsened disease outcomes due to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This occurred when antibodies facilitated viral entry rather than neutralizing it. Real-world data has now confirmed that multiple doses of the COVID-19 injections increase susceptibility to the virus rather than prevent infection.

The Evolutionary Consequences of Mass Injections

Vaccinating during an active pandemic—especially with a rapidly mutating virus like a coronavirus—drives viral evolution, creating more resistant and potentially dangerous variants. The injected population effectively became human petri dishes where viral adaptation accelerated. This was predicted by experts who were dismissed and censored despite their warnings being rooted in fundamental virology.

Children and Natural Immunity: A Missed Opportunity

Children have inherently strong immune systems, particularly against respiratory viruses. Their limited ACE2 receptors make it difficult for coronaviruses to establish severe infections. Instead of allowing them to develop robust, lifelong immunity naturally, authorities imposed lockdowns and injections, leaving them more vulnerable upon re-exposure. Herd immunity was distorted to justify lockdowns rather than leveraging it as a natural protective mechanism, as it has been used historically.

The Malfeasance of Health Agencies

Regulatory agencies such as the FDA, CDC, and Health Canada manipulated data to create the illusion of efficacy. PCR tests, known for their sensitivity to cycle threshold manipulation, were misused to categorize the unvaccinated as infected while ignoring those newly injected who later tested positive. This distortion of data fueled the narrative that the injections were effective when, in reality, they correlated with rising cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Real-World Observations: The Cleveland Clinic Study and Amish Communities

The Cleveland Clinic’s large-scale study demonstrated that each additional COVID-19 injection increased the likelihood of contracting the virus by approximately 17%. Similarly, observational data from Amish communities—who did not partake in lockdowns or mass injections—showed significantly lower infection and mortality rates. These findings underscore the failure of the mass injection campaign and the effectiveness of natural immunity.

Calls for Accountability and Restoration

Given the overwhelming evidence, the global medical establishment must acknowledge that the COVID-19 injection campaign has failed. The following actions are necessary:

Immediate cessation of COVID-19 injections.

Comprehensive treatment programs for those injured by these injections.

Full restoration of medical professionals who were ostracized for opposing harmful policies.

Transparent investigations into the handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Restoration of human rights, medical ethics, and the rule of law.

The Path Forward

The COVID-19 crisis has revealed systemic corruption within global health institutions. Moving forward, truth and medical integrity must guide public health decisions. Society must demand accountability, reject coercion, and return to principles of informed consent and ethical medicine. Only then can we prevent future public health disasters driven by political and corporate interests rather than genuine scientific inquiry.