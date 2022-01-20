Yesterday, January 19th, 2022, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to forced “masks”, “vaccine” passes, and more.

Original Video

This is great news! Congratulations to everyone who has fought so hard to get here.

This comes on the heels of UK citizens attending police stations and initiating criminal investigations into public officials and others who have been imposing the covid agenda in England.

We have learned in Canada, and everywhere around the world, that we the people must actively enforce the law and defend human rights.

There are many politicians and bureaucrats still pushing the deceptive and criminal agenda. In Ontario, like many places, the doctors who have risked all to inform and defend the public are still under attack. Please stay in the fight! We can restore human rights, truth, and the rule of law.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot pushes for persecution of honest doctors

Here is Ontario’s current Minister of Health fueling the persecution of doctors who defend the public, and oppose the criminal Nuremberg Code violations. Elliot is also chanting the false covid agenda slogan that their so-called “vaccines” are “safe and effective”. They are not! (See references: One, Two, Three, Four, and Five)

Notice that she stated that the “vaccines” are “safe and effective”. This evidence will be examined at her trial Nuremberg 2.0.

Regarding Elliot’s attack on doctors free speech, the Honorable Ontario Provincial Member of Parliament Roman Baber wrote:

“Watch. Minister of Misinformation, @celliottability, threatens physicians for expressing a professional opinion on an evolving scientific matter. It’s a chill on speech to be expected of dictatorial regimes. This is after misleading us about hospitalizations for 2 years. #onpoli” ~ MP Roman Baber

Take action. Stop the criminal injection campaigns.

Very soon, we will have more very exciting news, and opportunities to participate in the grassroots swell of action to take down the criminals, and reclaim our lives and freedom.