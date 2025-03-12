Award-winning international journalist and author Alex Newman unveils a complex network of cultural and educational manipulation orchestrated by powerful global institutions. He emphasizes that the fight for freedom begins long before politics emerge, rooted instead in the foundations of education and religion. Newman warns that international agencies are systematically shaping the values of the next generation.

Political Influence on Culture

Newman explains that politics is merely the end result of deeper cultural forces. He asserts that governmental control over education and cultural policies is a deliberate strategy to mold public opinion. Across Europe and other regions, state agencies have long practiced social engineering by integrating policies into school curricula and public life. This pervasive influence erodes individual freedom and challenges the rights of parents to guide their children’s upbringing. Political decisions are really a downstream effect of manipulated cultural narratives that begin with the control of education and community values.

The Weaponization of Education

Central to Newman’s argument is the deliberate weaponization of education by organizations such as UNESCO. Established to reshape global thought, UNESCO has authored policies intended to standardize learning across nations. Documents like Agenda 21, the Jomtien Declaration, the Dakar Framework for Action, and the Global Action Plan on Education serve to enforce a universal curriculum. These initiatives aim to replace local traditions with a homogenized set of values that promote global citizenship over national identity. Newman criticizes this centralization, arguing that a one-size-fits-all approach to education risks sacrificing cultural diversity and individual liberties for an idealized vision of global unity.

The Role of Religion in Global Indoctrination

Newman further exposes how the United Nations exploits religion as a means of indoctrination. Programs such as Faith for Earth and partnerships with groups like Religions for Peace seek to align spiritual beliefs with global political agendas. By merging religious values with goals of sustainable development and ethical reform, these efforts blur the boundaries between faith and state. This strategy dilutes traditional teachings while enforcing conformity and undermining independent moral judgment among individuals.

Influential Figures and Hidden Agendas

Among the architects of this global agenda, influential figures like Bill Gates emerge prominently. Newman describes his aggressive promotion of COVID-19 "vaccine" policies and other controversial initiatives, Gates is positioned within a lineage of reformers such as John Dewey and Julian Huxley, whose ideologies have significantly influenced public education and humanist thought. Newman contends that these historical ties have paved the way for modern efforts to control education, health, and culture on a global scale.

Call to Action: Preserving Freedom and Liberty

In his concluding remarks, Newman issues a fervent call to action. He urges communities worldwide to resist the gradual indoctrination of children through standardized curricula and manipulated religious narratives. The struggle is not solely political; it is a fight for the hearts and minds of future generations. Newman insists that preserving freedom requires vigilance and a commitment to traditional values, parental rights, and local control over education. His message is clear: only by rejecting global conformity can we safeguard the diversity and liberty essential to a thriving society.

We must remain alert, question every agenda, and defend our culture to ensure future generations inherit true freedom and individuality. Stand united for liberty now.

