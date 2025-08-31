Episode 88 of Wins of the Week arrives at a decisive moment as momentum for truth and accountability grows across borders. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is challenging Ottawa’s financial exploitation, while in Europe the Court of Justice has ruled that doctors can be held civilly and criminally liable for administering COVID-19 “vaccines.” In the courts, courageous individuals and organizations continue to defend free speech, informed consent, and the rights of children against coercive laws and medical authoritarianism. At the same time, health data, legal rulings, and citizen inquiries are exposing the lies of the COVID era. This week’s wins are not only about resistance but also about renewal. Citizens are building alternative institutions, reclaiming sovereignty, and demanding accountability. The cracks in the old system are widening, and a new foundation of truth and justice is being laid. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Wins of the Week – August 30, 2025

Political

At the ‘Alberta Next Panel’ in Fort McMurray on Tuesday Alberta Premier Danielle Smith tore into Ottawa for draining up to $25 billion annually from the province through tax transfers to prop up Liberal strongholds like Quebec at Alberta’s expense. “Alberta, year after year, has $20 to $25 billion that is siphoned out of our system to go to Ottawa so that it can be spent mostly in Quebec, but also in other places that vote Liberal.” Smith added that over the last 40 or 50 years, Alberta has had $600 billion taken out of the province. Smith said that the tables have turned nationwide. “The conversation that the premiers are having today around the table is a 180 from where we were 12 months ago,” she said. “12 months ago, what we were talking about is how do we stop the federal government from continuing to beat us down with terrible law after terrible law? And now we have the other premiers saying, ‘Stop picking on Alberta and start addressing some of the issues.’” The Alberta Next Panels continue with five more gatherings in September, concluding in Calgary on September 29.

The White House confirmed the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez late Wednesday after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to force her resignation and she refused to leave. Mary Holland, DEO of Children’s Health Defense stated: “What is clear from the past 24 hours is that there was a lack of alignment between the CDC director and the administration. From what we know, director Monarez did not want to implement the president’s and secretary’s agenda. Her termination, along with the resignations of the others, is a liberation for the CDC. “The agency’s mission is to serve the public, but for the last two decades, it has served the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of public health. We are hopeful that the new leadership chosen by Secretary Kennedy and the president will return the agency to its original mission and restore the public’s trust.” During her confirmation hearing before the Senate committee last month, Monarez affirmed her belief that mRNA vaccines are “safe and with demonstrated efficacy,” and she said she was unaware of any confirmed scientific link between vaccines and autism. (More Info)

Other news from HHS - On Tuesday, Kennedy stated that his agency is on track to announce the findings of an ongoing study on the causes of autism next month. “We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly almost certainly causing autism, and we’re going to be able to address those in September.” Last week, HHS sent a letter warning West Virginia that it could lose $1.37 billion in federal health funding if the state’s health departments don’t follow laws recognizing religious freedom — including religious exemptions to childhood vaccination. (More Info)

Legal

The Democracy Fund has taken up the defence of Chad Briand, a Toronto resident who faces criminal charges after filming outside a police station in February 2025. Briand was peacefully recording on public property when he was approached by officers, questioned, arrested, detained and charged with obstructing a peace officer. In July 2025, he was charged again with criminal harassment for an alleged social media post regarding the arresting officer. Adam Blake-Gallipeau, Senior Litigation Counsel at TDF, commented, “Filming in public, without engaging in unlawful activity, is not a crime. We are committed to defending Mr. Briand’s Charter-protected rights and ensuring fair treatment under the law.” (More Info)

Dr. Sally Priester, the only physician in the United States to receive a legal gag order during COVID is now before the U.S. Supreme Court where justices will decide if medical boards can strip doctors of their First Amendment rights. In December 2020, Puerto Rico’s medical board barred her from speaking against PCR testing, lockdowns, masks, and the jab. Her story sits at the heart of a Supreme Court case that could determine whether physicians in America retain the right to dissent against government health policy. Visit her website here.

Dr Sherri Tenpenny announced this week that the European Court of Justice has ruled that doctors and healthcare practitioners in Europe who urged or injected the COVID shots can be civilly and criminally liable for the consequences of COVID injections because they were free to refuse to inject. (More Info) One of most consequential legal battles right now is the Kaley Chiles’ case at the U.S. Supreme Court. Kaley is a licensed counselor who is challenging a Colorado law that FORBIDS her from helping her young clients become comfortable with their bodies rather than pushing them down a path toward irreversible drugs and surgeries. This case has far-reaching consequences for children across the state of Colorado —and in the 22 other states with similar laws. In these states, children struggling with their gender can only find professional counsel that says there is something wrong with their body as God created it. The Supreme Court will weigh in on Kaley’s case this fall—and it could help topple similar laws in other states. (More Info)

David Lindsay and Lloyd Manchester were in court again this week to defend our charter right to free speech, assembly, and peaceful protest. The City of Kelowna in BC filed a petition in 2023 seeking an injunction from protesting, not just at Stuart Park where the rallies are held, but everywhere in downtown Kelowna. In response, David and Lloyd filed a SLAPP Application (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation), to strike the City’s claim. This was originally heard in Sept 2024 and due to scheduling problems with the Court, was adjourned to this week. The City’s lawyers claimed the City is not attacking the content of the rallies hosted by the CLEAR organization, and that the bylaws are content-neutral. However, in 20 years, David Lindsay and Lloyd Manchester with CLEAR are the only persons who has been charged with holding protests using sound equipment by the City to the amount of over $60 000.00 in fines! (More Info)

Medicine/Health

According to an analysis of a Japanese database of 18 million people those who received COVID-19 “vaccines” had a significantly higher risk of death in the first year after “vaccination” compared to the “unvaccinated”. More confirmation that the “unvaccinated” were right. (More Info) In an essay titled: ‘The Unvaccinated: Proof of What We Lost’ the author exposes the tyranny of the Vitamin K shot at birth. He states: “The genius of starting with vitamin K is that it establishes the precedent. Once parents have agreed to that first injection, once they've surrendered their newborn's bodily sovereignty in those vulnerable first hours, the pattern is set. The baby has been enrolled in the system. The medical records will forever show "vitamin K administered," marking this child as one who receives injections. The psychological barrier has been broken. If you said yes to the first one, why would you say no to the rest?” He adds: “Every unvaccinated child is living evidence of what was stolen from the rest of their generation. Every healthy, vibrant, unmedicated child who rarely sees a doctor represents what all children could be if we stopped poisoning them from their first hours of life. They are the control group in an experiment so vast and devastating that those running it cannot allow the results to be seen.”

In an X post this week, Robert Kennedy wrote: “I promised 4 things: to end covid vaccine mandates; to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable; to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies; to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public are now rescinded. FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk. These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety and common sense. This framework delivers all three.”

In a rare reversal, the FDA suspended approval for the chikungunya vaccine after reports of severe neurological and cardiac reactions, including three deaths. The vaccine had been approved in November 2023 and recommended by the CDC for travelers. The FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research documented 38 serious adverse events in 32 patients, including 21 hospitalizations and three fatalities. The regulators have concluded the risks now exceed benefits. Critics compare this to past failures like the 1976 swine flu vaccine and J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. The case fuels debate over pharmaceutical influence and vaccine safety oversight, further eroding public trust. (More Info)

Note: Chikungunya is an infection caused by the chikungunya virus. The disease was first identified in 1952 in Tanzania and named based on the Kimakonde words for "to become contorted".

Laura Hayes, a mother of a severely vaccine injured child, wrote this week: “Let us not be mollified or satisfied with a temporary license suspension here (for a vaccine that is not widely or commonly used) or a redirecting of funding there (from one vaccine platform to another). Let the bar be raised to the level needed to address the urgency and direness of the situation at hand. Recently, I wrote a 7-point common sense plan for Kennedy, which is applicable for anyone interested in stopping the vaccine devastation, reversing the upward trends of developmental disabilities, chronic illnesses, future infertility, and SIDS in our children, and restoring our God-given, Constitutionally-guaranteed individual and parental rights with regard to healthcare and medical decision making.” Here is the link to Hayes’ essay (More Info)

Citizen Action

Finally, an article in a mainstream newspaper on the NCI hearings. This week the Winnipeg Sun included an article with the title: Citizen-led inquiry releases 5,400-page pandemic report, largely ignored by officials. They wrote: “The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI), a citizen-led investigation into Canada’s COVID-19 response, has released a sweeping 5,432-page report following months of testimony across the country. Commissioners say the project, unique in scope and grassroots funding, represents the largest repository of sworn pandemic-related testimony in the world, but it has received little acknowledgement from governments or mainstream media.” (More Info)

The Castanet, a BC local newspaper included a letter to the Editor from Wayne Lewellyn. Lewellyn wrote: “On Aug. 20, Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee insulted thousands of people who are experiencing medical complications, lost businesses, family separations and other major issues as a result of COVID-19. When asked about the National Citizens Inquiry and why our elected officials are largely ignoring the significant efforts taken to collect evidence under oath, she said the NCI “should be taken with a grain of salt.” Boultbee’s comments wreak of gross insensitivity, insolence and contemptuous rudeness to the 365 witnesses and at least 128 experts who testified and the resulting 5,400 pages of evidence in the report, released in November 2023. Her comments also attempt to demean the nearly 80,000 people who signed the inquiry’s petition and the herculean efforts of hundreds of unpaid volunteers during 36 days of hearings. Boultbee has been made aware there the 100% citizen-funded, citizen-led NCI also sought to answer the question, “Are Children Safe in Canada?”. She chose to ignore the NCI commissioners’ report, released in May 2025, that exposes the harms faced by children in Canada. Her portfolio is Opposition critic for Child and Family Services. Rather than taking the NCI with a “grain of salt” she, like the concerned citizens testifying, should take it to heart.” (More Info)

John Catsimatidis, a New York billionaire is helping fund the legal battle by a British Columbia ostrich farm against an order to cull their flock of about 400 birds after an avian flu outbreak. Catsimatidis says he and a friend have contributed about US$35,000 to the legal fight by Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood BC to stop the cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Catsimatidis has also reached out to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. health official Dr. Mehmet Oz, both of whom say the birds should be spared. He says if the roles were reversed, he would not have a problem with a wealthy Canadian attempting to exert influence on U.S. policy. "I think the Canadian people and the people of the United States are one people. We depend on each other. We've always depended on each other, and we have to help each other, because we're in the same boat," he said. "I think these animals deserve to live. And if they're killed, we're not going to end it there. There's going to be massive investigations on why the rush to kill these animals," said Catsimatidis. (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

A message this week from Adam Bolek with Canada Strong and Free Network – “The Trudeau elite, the media class, the university system—they’ve all been taken. Captured. Used as tools to silence conservatives and push radical ideology. We’re not waiting for permission. We’re building our own institutions. “At CSFN, we’re training activists, connecting leaders, and creating a national network of conservatives who don’t just play defense—we play to win. This isn’t just about one election. It’s about building the infrastructure that will lead Canada for generations to come.”

Professor Peter Gotzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, stated this week: “The American Academy of Pediatrics are harming children. It represents the companies that fund it, which produce nearly every vaccine on the childhood schedule.”

In an essay titled - There Are No Exemptions to Informed Consent Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center writes: “The dystopian response by governments to the COVID-19 pandemic taught us a hard lesson. Never before had human populations around the world simultaneously watched medical doctors and government officials use fear and propaganda to suddenly catapult societies into a social, economic and ethical meltdown. A lot of us thought we were protected by the legal right to file for a medical or religious belief exemption to vaccination. We were wrong. We found out that in most cases, exemptions to vaccination are an illusion, a smokescreen. It was only by experiencing first-hand what it feels like to have the heel of the boot of the state on our necks during the COVID pandemic response that we can now fully appreciate this truth: Individual human life is sacred, the natural right to life is unalienable, and there are no exemptions to the human right to informed consent to medical risk taking. It is time to allow biological products like vaccines to be subject to the law of supply and demand and be liable in civil court for harm done, just like any other product sold in the marketplace. It is time to repeal mandatory vaccination laws in every state and codify the ethical principle of informed consent to medical risk taking into U.S. law.” (More Info)

In an email this week, Greg Glasser wrote: “This road toward transhumanism is paved with mad science. The unvaccinated exited the road long ago and are home building parallel structures. But the mad scientists are building more lanes and building inroads into our communities. And self-replicating vaccines are like drones that need no roads but travel anywhere. The challenge is that technology is advancing at Moore's Law, so we need pro-natural health policies to be aggressive. For example, it's meaningless to be pro-exemption in a world with self-replicating vaccines; one must be pro-nature, pro-control group, and actively protect our communities.”



Note: Moore's law is the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years. Moore's law is an observation and projection of a historical trend. Rather than a law of physics, it is an empirical relationship.

Dr. Mark Enright, a leader in molecular epidemiology at Imperial College, London made this statement to the BBC in 2006 - ‘Making a vaccine is a bit like witchcraft – you really need to put stuff in, stir the pot round and then see what happens. And you only really known what happens when you try it out in patients and humans.’ (More Info) Dr Greg Glasser wrote this week: “Our communities are on the precipice of losing genuine control groups: microplastics, self-replicating vaccines, radiofrequency, geoengineering particulates. All of these are recognized in the mainstream as environmental concerns requiring gold standard science. When will HHS form a task force to protect our control groups that ensure gold standard science? We desperately need gold standard science (literally control groups in clean communities) to begin reversing the generational damage. Healthy children are the answer and that needs to begin now.” Linda Englander responded: “If we know we are immersed in multifactorial toxicity, we shouldn't be asking to study the process of our extinction, we should be preventing it by eliminating the toxins. So called gold standard science takes too long to come to any conclusions and will not, has not, stopped the mass deaths that have already occurred and those that are doomed to occur in the future. In some respects, we need to use common sense and stop playing the science game.”

Inspiration/Words of Wisdom

Trevor Tucker, in a Western Standard article wrote: “If there's one thing that the past four-plus years have taught us is that Canadians need to take responsibility for their country again. We have become so ignorant of our Constitutional rights that politicians feel no compulsion to publicly discuss the balancing of emergency policies with our civil rights. We have become so disengaged from the political process, so divorced from participation in our local communities and with our neighbours, that we shrug our shoulders when lockdowns or — prohibitions from hiking — come along. We are mentally vacant bus passengers, disoriented and tired, staring out the window as the world passes by, blithely letting the driver — of whatever political persuasion — go where he wants to go. We lived through four years of political and social hell, whose ramifications will be felt for decades. Our kids were kicked out of high school sports and college programs. Our neighbours and friends lost their jobs. Struggling Canadians committed suicide, while Trudeau's own net worth increased tenfold. The central government seized power on an unprecedented scale and has not relinquished it. And Trudeau has never answered for vitriol like, “For the unvaxxed [who apparently take up too much space], there will be consequences.” We live in at best a performative democracy. We have been victims of the careful management of public opinion — and we know it. All for the sake of safety. Civil harmony. Sean Feucht is a recent example. The Tamara Lich sentencing. Ignore the mass graves misinformation. Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and their experts and bureaucrats have told us not to go into the woods today. When we have a Constitution that sticks, and laws that ensure that the horrible segregation and coercion can never happen again, when the bureaucracy is cut in half, when Canadians start voting in larger numbers for all levels of government, when skepticism is applied to scientific inquiry, when the bloc of the Laurentian Elites is broken, when there are no bailouts for government-friendly media giants, and when Canadians feel empowered to solve local problems with common sense ... then I might say I've got my country back.” (More Info)

