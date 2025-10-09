In part five of my talk in Saskatoon I lay out how the COVID “vaccines” differ from traditional immunizations, functioning instead as genetic injections that hijack the body to produce a toxic spike protein. I explain the risks of long-term persistence, genetic modification, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse, while exploring survival strategies rooted in fasting, autophagy, and vital nutrients like vitamin D. This is a call to understand the danger, reject false reassurances, and take practical steps to protect health.

Thank you to Dr. Francis Christian for hosting this event and giving a great introduction. You can visit his Substack to explore his powerful reflections on philosophy, science and more.

Engineered Genetic Injections

A true vaccine traditionally involves a weakened or fragmented pathogen designed to stimulate an immune response. The COVID “vaccines,” however, bypass this method. Encased in lipid nanoparticles, modified RNA penetrates cells throughout the body—heart, brain, reproductive organs, and beyond. Instead of presenting a harmless fragment, these injections instruct cells to manufacture the spike protein itself, a structure already known to be toxic.

Unlike natural messenger RNA, which quickly degrades after use, these modified strands were deliberately altered to persist. The addition of synthetic components, such as N1-methyl-uridine, prevents normal breakdown, leaving spike production ongoing. Evidence shows individuals producing spike protein hundreds of days after injection.

The Risks of Genetic Modification

Beyond RNA, these injections also contain DNA fragments, with enhancer sequences capable of inserting genetic material into the nucleus. This raises the possibility of permanent genomic changes—something never before attempted on a mass scale. Manufacturing inconsistencies complicate the situation, but have a positive side effect: doses that were not properly handled actually correlate with lower adverse effects and deaths.

Spike Protein Toxicity

The manufactured spike protein wreaks havoc across the body. It binds to receptors in the heart, leading to myocarditis, particularly in young athletes. It promotes blood clotting, autoimmune reactions, and immune exhaustion by depleting CD8 and CD4 T cells—key defenses against cancer and infection. Cases of lupus, aggressive cancers, and chronic heart inflammation are no longer rare.

Detox, Autophagy, and Survival Strategies

Despite these mechanisms of harm, there are ways to improve one’s immune system and minimise the effects. The body is equipped with mechanisms like autophagy—cellular self-cleaning that recycles damaged proteins and cells. This process can be accelerated through fasting, particularly time-restricted eating and periodic multi-day water fasts. By giving the body time without constant digestion, energy is redirected toward cleanup, including clearing toxic spike proteins. It is important to individualise these fasts based on menstruation and other dietary considerations.

Additional tools include sequestration of spike protein through compounds like ivermectin, quercetin, and curcumin, which reduce its ability to bind to receptors. Nutrients such as vitamin D play a critical role, not only in bone health but in immune defense. Maintaining optimal vitamin D levels has been shown to reduce the risk of cancer, infection, and degenerative disease.

Awareness, Testing, and Responsibility

Those who accepted these injections were victims of deception. Few knew what was in the vials, and even most physicians were psychologically abused and kept in the dark. Today, awareness is essential. Testing for anti-spike antibodies provides a window into ongoing exposure, while vitamin D testing helps guide immune resilience.

Ultimately, the path forward requires both courage and discipline: rejecting false assurances, supporting the body’s healing, and refusing to normalize injuries like myocarditis as “mild.” The COVID injections represent a profound betrayal of trust, but survival depends on turning knowledge into action. We must take steps to improve health before it is too late.

