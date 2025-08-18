In this talk, I explore how centralized powers worldwide are using health crises as tools for control, dismantling food security, eroding medical ethics, and pushing unsafe technologies without accountability. From local food production and practical medical skills to independent health systems and legal resistance, survival now depends on strong, united communities capable of operating beyond the dictates of corrupted institutions.

Friends, you are not alone. If you are in the Bancroft region, you can get involved with the excellent Freedom group there by emailing your request to: wbrethour@hotmail.com

Thanks to everyone who helped make the event in Combermere a success, including Wilma, Earl, Peggy, Christine, and Jeff.

Please support the Trozzi Team's mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.



You can find details for upcoming events on the Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025 here:

The Overreaction to H5N1

Current policies surrounding H5N1 are following the same destructive patterns seen during the COVID-19 era. Farmers are being paid to destroy entire flocks if one bird tests positive, eliminating naturally immune animals and undermining long-term adaptation. Once H5N1 circulates in wildlife such as ducks and swans, eradication becomes impossible. Culling livestock delays natural resistance while enriching those who profit from testing, destruction of food supplies, and future “vaccine” campaigns.

Some strains of H5N1 may even have been altered through gain-of-function experiments, raising further concerns about the motives and safety of those driving policy.

From Bird Flu to Forced Injections

The larger danger lies in how the virus can be used to justify expanded control. Authorities are abusing a system in which both animals and people are swabbed, diagnosed, and coerced into mRNA injections. This mirrors past public health overreach, where the absence of recognised control groups made it impossible to measure harm accurately. Without controls, and using artificially inflated data, officials can claim the “vaccine” saved lives while masking its damage.

The Dangers of mRNA Technology

Before COVID-19, fewer than 400 people worldwide had been experimented on with mRNA technology, and all such trials failed due to adverse effects or lack of efficacy. Despite this record, the technology was pushed globally with the help of regulatory agencies compromised by industry influence. The mRNA platform is not only hazardous but also highly profitable, enabling manufacturers to rapidly create products from minimal genetic sequences and compel their uptake through government mandates.

Community Building and Practical Skills for Survival

In the face of these threats, the most effective response is a decisive shift toward local self-reliance. Ideally, communities should be rooted in specific geographic areas, where members learn first aid, basic medicine, food cultivation, and other practical skills. Working together despite differences, practicing negotiation and compromise, and fostering clear communication are essential. A parallel health system—grounded in nutrition, exercise, sunshine, rest, and chronic disease prevention—address or prevent the majority of common health issues without reliance on pharmaceuticals.

Moving Forward with Courage and Cooperation

Past legal actions, such as notices of liability, may serve as valuable records for future accountability. However, relying solely on captured court systems is unlikely to succeed. Survival and freedom will depend on creating new, independent systems that operate outside corrupted institutions.

The path forward lies in collaborative networks of trustworthy professionals, medical tourism to freer jurisdictions when needed, and careful navigation of existing systems. The goal is to build a healthy, informed, and self-sufficient population capable of resisting medical tyranny and caring for one another—cutting the perpetrators out of the equation entirely.

