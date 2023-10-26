“Speaking with LifeSiteNews cofounder Steve Jalsevac “…Doctor Mark Trozzi reveals the dark money, medical pressure, political corruption, and fake news surrounding the COVID-19 operation that drove the entire world to forcibly inject and lock down its citizens. In this brand-new bombshell exclusive with LifeSiteNews Co-Founder Steve Jalsevac, Trozzi shocks, and impresses with personal experiences as a leading medical expert on the frontlines — revealing the truth behind the hospital doors of what really happened during the worldwide ‘COVID-19 Emergency’.”

COVID-19 & the weaponization of medicine | Dr. Mark Trozzi

About this interview, LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac wrote:

Dr. Mark Trozzi: COVID insanity a ‘big psy-op’ against doctors who succumbed to fear, greed

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac, Dr. Mark Trozzi detailed how the medical industry was psychologically cornered and cowed into top-down compliance by relentless COVID messaging from the government.

Canadian Medical freedom fighter Dr. Mark Trozzi has exposed the dark money, political pressure, establishment corruption, and fake news that made the COVID-19 propaganda campaign a terror operation that brought the world to its knees.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ co-founder Steve Jalsevac, Trozzi detailed how his decades-long experience in trauma medicine in Ontario stood in stark contrast to the COVID-19 narrative sung by the mainstream media and medical establishment at the outset of the so-called “pandemic.”

