CPSO creating and “solving” the doctor shortage
The CPSO suspended doctors, and is now creating measures to counter the problem it made. Let's have a look at the solution presented Dr Whitmore and the CPSO, as well as my brief analysis.
Read the original letter:
Here the August 19, 2022 letter emailed from Dr Nancy Whitmore CEO of the CPSO, to all Ontario Physcians: https://drtrozzi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Letter-from-Nancy-Whitmore-regarding-shortage-of-doctors.pdf
Here is the Ontario Government’s Five Point Plan which Dr Whitmore referred to: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1002246/ontario-introduces-a-plan-to-stay-open-health-system-stability-and-recovery
