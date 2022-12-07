The so-called "cures" are the disease.

Contrary to propaganda, global death rates were normal in 2020. Now as a result of “masks”, social isolation, mandates, and especially forced injections; death rates have risen at unprecedented levels. The same organized criminals who have violated our rights and imposed these destructive measures, are now deceptively leveraging the death and disease, to mislead people into more of the same mistakes. Don’t be fooled. Here is my important 12 minute message reviewing the past two years of covid madness, with insights which I hope will help prevent us from being misled. Truth is the medicine. Freedom and justice are the cure.

Source

