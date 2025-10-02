In his address to Estonia, Dr. Peter McCullough delivered a clear and urgent message on the aftermath of the COVID genetic injections. His central focus was threefold: halting the “vaccine” program, launching genuine pandemic recovery research, and caring for the injured.

The World Council for Health is an independent non-profit organization devoted to giving people access to information about health and sovereignty, so that they can make meaningful, informed choices. A special thank you to WCH Estonia for organizing and hosting this conference.

You can follow Dr. Peter McCullough for more important insights on COVID “vaccine” harms and ways to improve health at the following links:

The Spike Protein Problem

Dr. McCullough emphasized in his presentation that nearly the entire world has been exposed to the spike protein since 2019, first through infection and later through the COVID vaccines. Messenger RNA injections, adenoviral shots, and protein-based formulations all introduce the same toxic element. He estimates that more than 5% of people still carry circulating spike protein in their bloodstream, a reality that makes detoxification essential today.

Removing Vaccines From the Market

Despite mounting evidence of harm, governments are not taking action to remove these products from circulation. Dr. McCullough argues that hardly anyone is still taking the COVID vaccines, so ending the program would not disrupt public health campaigns. Instead, it would serve as an act of accountability. Yet governments continue to refuse this step. Authorities have not inspected the vials, investigated why some batches were deadlier than others, or checked for contamination.

The Path of Recovery

Dr. McCullough outlined several priorities for true recovery. Vaccine and genetic injection administration data should be merged with registries tracking cardiovascular, neurologic, autoimmune, thrombotic, and cancer outcomes. All future research must report injection status to provide clarity. Detoxification protocols, including compounds such as nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, remain crucial, along with preventive measures like nasal sprays and gargles to reduce reinfection risk.

Justice for the Injured

Dr. McCullough called for acknowledgment of the injured and compensation for families of those who die following the injections. He stressed that pandemic recovery cannot begin until governments admit the truth and take responsibility for promoting unsafe products. This demand remains unanswered, leaving injured individuals and their families without justice.

Related Material