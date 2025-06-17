The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs recently broke through four years of censorship, corruption, and manufactured consensus. Its May 21, 2025, hearing, led by Senator Ron Johnson, gave a platform to the censored, the injured, and the silenced. Unlike many prior hearings, this was not a meaningless political spectacle. It was a historic confrontation between suppressed truth and institutional propaganda. Through subpoenaed emails, peer-reviewed studies, and powerful witness testimony, the hearing delivered a damning indictment of regulatory failure and medical betrayal. The evidence made clear that federal agencies not only failed to protect the public, they actively colluded with pharmaceutical companies to mislead them.

Meanwhile, the Corporation of Canada has been hijacked by criminal interests and hostile foreign powers. Nurses, doctors, and scientists who challenge the WHO’s COVID narrative and the forced injection campaign remain silenced and excluded from public discourse. As institutional suppression persists, the illegitimacy of Canada’s governance becomes increasingly clear. In contrast, the United States is showing signs of renewal as human rights and the rule of law are gradually restored. The fight for truth is far from over, but critical debates are finally reaching the floors of government chambers.

The hearing was titled: The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies. How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines. (For the Original Sources, Watch Here or On Rumble). The opening remarks begin at 14:07:

Member Statements:

Chair: Senator Ron Johnson

Ranking Member: Senator Richard Blumenthal

Witnesses:

Peter McCullough, M.D.

Jordan Vaughn, M.D.

James Thorp, M.D.

Joel Wallskog, M.D.

Attorney Aaron Siri

Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Senator Ron Johnson Opens with Uncomfortable Truths

In his opening statement before the U.S. Senate, Johnson laid out a damning chronology of the actions made by federal health agencies, particularly regarding their concealment of serious risks associated with the COVID-19 “vaccines.” He thanked reporters and researchers—such as Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly, and others—who filed FOIA requests, analyzed the Pfizer documents, and helped expose what the federal government was unwilling to disclose. He credited them for the basis of the interim report released at the hearing and the “2,473 pages of records HHS has produced, pursuant to my January 2025 subpoena.”

Johnson began by citing revelations from the retrieved documents. He highlighted a key date—February 28, 2021—when Israeli health officials alerted the CDC to a surge in myocarditis cases, particularly among young recipients of the Pfizer injection. By mid-April, Department of Defense consultants and internal CDC discussions acknowledged safety signals. Yet, according to Johnson, no public warnings were issued. Instead, CDC and FDA officials privately informed Pfizer and Moderna while withholding the same critical data from the public.

Johnson emphasized that even when the CDC considered issuing a formal Health Alert Network (HAN) about myocarditis in May 2021, top officials, including then-acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, opposed it. Instead, the agencies posted vague “clinical considerations” to the CDC website. Johnson pointed to internal emails showing how these considerations were “deliberately watered down.” One CDC edit removed a recommendation that physicians advise myocarditis patients to avoid strenuous activity—a change Johnson warned could have “life-threatening consequences” for young people resuming sports without adequate recovery.

Johnson also recounted his attempts to sound the alarm early on by presenting data from VAERS, which showed thousands of post-injection deaths, nearly half occurring within the first three days. He noted that these signals were not definitive proof of causality but raised serious concerns that deserved investigation—not censorship. When Johnson questioned NIH Director Francis Collins about these figures, Collins dismissed the data, replying simply, “Senator, people die.”

VAERS data 1990-2022 ( Source )

For Johnson, the timeline was clear: the CDC and FDA saw the myocarditis signal, documented it internally, concealed it from the public, and prioritized pharmaceutical manufacturers over American citizens.

Senator Blumenthal Supports "Vaccine" Narrative and Denounces Dissent

In his opening remarks, ranking member Senator Blumenthal called for a “nonpartisan and nonpolitical” investigation of COVID-19 “vaccines,” emphasizing the need to “depoliticize science” and adhere to rigorous medical standards. Shortly after presenting this appeal for objectivity, he advanced a firm defense of the public health response and the rapid rollout of the “vaccines.” He cited a model analysis which claimed the “vaccines” saved three million American lives, prevented 18 million hospitalizations, and saved $1 trillion in healthcare costs.

As attorney Aaron Siri later clarified, these numbers were not derived from clinical data or direct patient outcomes, but a Commonwealth Fund blog. “That's not a peer-reviewed study, that's a blog,” he stated, “It's a blog that used a mathematical model to calculate that 3 million lives were saved.” Siri pointed out that in a courtroom, presenting speculative models as proof of real-world efficacy would never hold up under scrutiny.

In my view, Blumenthal’s claim that these “vaccines” saved millions of lives is not just false, but an insult to those who have suffered as a result of them. Not only is it important to consider how Siri’s critique of the source diminishes the initial claim, but the broader assertion made by Blumenthal did not account for the many neurological injuries, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and sudden deaths following the injection rollout.

Blumenthal attempted to frame the conversation around the urgency and fear present during the early months of 2021, suggesting that the federal government’s response was a necessary reaction to a public health emergency. He described the CDC’s handling of myocarditis as a case of officials “wrestling with what to do and what kind of warning to issue.” While he acknowledged that side effects must be studied and communicated, he maintained that what the documents reflected was a deliberative process, not deception.

During his statement, Blumenthal shifted focus to vaccine hesitancy and the resurgence of measles, warning that “misinformation about the safety of vaccines has led to a deadly outbreak of a preventable disease,” citing more than 1,000 measles cases across 31 states, including three deaths. He asserted that these deaths could have been avoided by vaccination.

Toward the end of his remarks, Blumenthal cautioned that cutting funding for “clinical trials, immunization programs, and safety monitoring” could impair the nation’s readiness for future public health threats. Although he remained supportive of the institutional response to COVID-19, his reliance on speculative data, diversions, and broad generalizations made his argument unconvincing.

Testimonies

Following opening remarks from Johnson and Blumenthal, the hearing transitioned to testimonies from the witnesses. This segment formed the substantive core of the proceedings, offering firsthand accounts and evidence about the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout.

Dr. Peter McCullough Analyses Spike Protein Damage and Young Deaths

In his testimony before the U.S. Senate, Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist and internist, delivered a chilling account of widespread vaccine-induced myocarditis, drawing from his clinical experience and the peer-reviewed literature. He made clear that the widespread harm caused by the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout was not a matter of speculation, but firmly supported by documented clinical evidence.

Dr. McCullough stated he had only ever seen two cases of myocarditis before the COVID era. By the time of his testimony, he reported having treated thousands. He cited 1,065 peer-reviewed studies confirming the association between “vaccine” administration and heart inflammation. One of the earliest red flags came from a 2021 New England Journal of Medicine case study by Verma et al., which described a healthy 42-year-old man who died shortly after receiving the Moderna injection. Despite treatment at one of the top hospitals in the country, he could not be saved.

A subsequent report from South Korea, led by Choi, described a younger man who died within eight hours of receiving the Pfizer shot. Dr. McCullough emphasized that this time frame was even shorter in typical heart attack cases. He recalled the severity of the injury revealed in the histological slides and images:

“It looked like somebody took a blowtorch to that heart. It was so completely fried with inflammation, his heart was destroyed.”

Dr. Peter McCullough (46:10)

These were not isolated incidents. Autopsies conducted on two teenage boys in Connecticut, aged 16 and 17, revealed what Dr. McCullough called unequivocal findings: the Pfizer “vaccine” had caused fatal myocarditis. He said the cases were corroborated by leading pathologists from the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota.

What alarmed Dr. McCullough most was the near-total absence of public concern. “This is not misinformation,” he said. “This is in the peer-reviewed literature.” These findings, he argued, were not conjecture or false correlation—they were autopsy-confirmed cases of direct causality. Dr. McCullough stated that the injections contain the genetic code for spike protein, the part of the virus capable of “tremendous damage.” He also noted that not all vials were the same, raising questions about variability and genetic predisposition.

He concluded his testimony with a stark warning: “We’ve had 216 vaccine deaths this year alone.” With little public health benefit left to justify continued use, Dr. McCullough asked the critical question: how many more lives would be lost?

Dr. Jordan Vaughn on the Millions Injured in a Broken Medical System

Dr. Jordan Vaughn’s testimony presented a detailed clinical account of the biological mechanisms and human consequences associated with both long COVID and COVID-19 “vaccine” injury. As the head of a large medical practice responsible for 170,000 patients annually, Dr. Vaughn explained that the urgency of the pandemic had compelled him to investigate the underlying pathology of spike protein-related illness. His conclusion was clear: the spike protein—particularly the S1 subunit—was not a benign byproduct of the virus or the “vaccine.” “It triggers inflammation, it disrupts endothelial barriers, it induces fibrin resistant to breakdown, and it promotes a lot of amyloid aggregates.” These mechanisms, he said, damage blood vessels and impair oxygen delivery.

These pathological effects, he noted, manifested as clinical symptoms commonly seen in both long COVID and “vaccine”-injured patients: “heart palpitations, brain fog, shortness of breath, and post-exertional malaise” Dr. Vaughn reported treating approximately 4,000 individuals with such conditions, including teenagers who were unable to stand and healthy adults who suffered unexplained strokes. Using immunofluorescence microscopy, his clinic had directly observed amyloid aggregates and vascular abnormalities—confirming that these were not theoretical risks, but visible, measurable phenomena in patients’ blood.

Dr. Vaughn emphasized that the mRNA “vaccines” had introduced a novel platform: lipid nanoparticles (LNP) delivering modified mRNA that instructed the body’s cells to produce a stabilized spike protein. Unlike traditional vaccines, this approach resulted in uncontrolled production of spike protein for an unknown duration and widespread distribution across multiple organs. Dr. Vaughn referenced a recent study which “revealed LNP accumulation in the heart tissue of mice with adverse proteomic changes in immune and vascular proteins,” and the European Medicines Agency’s findings that the injection did not remain localized in the arm, but circulated to the heart, brain, ovaries, testes, and vasculature.

He described one early case from the winter of 2021—a 69-year-old man who developed unexplained shortness of breath following a second Pfizer dose. Despite a lack of obvious clinical explanation, the patient responded rapidly to anticoagulant and antiplatelet therapy, prompting further investigation into the spike protein’s ability to induce clotting and vascular damage.

Dr. Vaughn also highlighted the myocarditis signal that emerged in spring 2021, particularly affecting young males. The Department of Defense confirmed cases of heart inflammation, and peer-reviewed studies detected circulating spike protein in affected patients. “Autopsy findings have confirmed fatal vaccine-induced myocarditis.” Nonetheless, he said, regulatory agencies not only ignored these warnings—they advanced licensing and mandates. The CDC delayed issuing health alerts, and the FDA’s former CBER director actively promoted the products online.

He concluded by urging leaders to stop hiding behind science as a shield:

“Science does not lead anywhere. It is an observer, measurer and descriptor. It must inform leadership, not replace it. When leaders hide behind the science to justify policy, they abdicate responsibility.”

Dr. Jordan Vaughn (00:53:48)

Dr. Vaughn’s remarks cut through bureaucratic deflection and scientific abstraction, exposing a failure of leadership at every level. He outlined a more responsible path forward involving listening to patients and conducting more thorough research.

Dr. James Thorp Reveals Pregnant Women Were Targeted, Despite Risks

Dr. James Thorp delivered an unsettling testimony regarding the systematic targeting of pregnant women during the COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign. As a physician dedicated to maternal and fetal health, Dr. Thorp characterized this effort as an “egregious breach of medical ethics by the government controlled medical industrial complex.” According to his testimony, this was not a passive failure—it was deliberate.

He explained that pregnant women were chosen as a strategic demographic because they are both the most vulnerable patients and the primary healthcare decision-makers within families. Persuading them that the “vaccine” was safe, he said, would create the illusion that it was safe for everyone.

Government agencies, Thorp stated, outsourced psychological operations to NGOs that pushed emotionally charged and misleading messaging. These organizations falsely assured expectant mothers that the injections were essential for maternal and fetal health, even as early data indicated otherwise.

This deception was institutionalized through flawed research. Thorp highlighted the Shimabukuro study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which reported a 12.6% miscarriage rate. However, he stated, “the raw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during the first trimester,” a figure he compared to chemical abortion drugs like RU-486. That same journal issue featured an op-ed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and editor-in-chief Eric Rubin, which Thorp said helped perpetuate coercive misinformation under the guise of scientific legitimacy.

Researchers who challenged this narrative were met with professional retaliation.

“Countless independent researchers with no conflicts of interest published findings that contradicted the false narratives… only to be rewarded by persecution, censorship, and threats to their medical licenses and board certifications.”

Dr. James Thorp (00:58:40)

He explained that while independent researchers were being punished, pharmaceutical companies were quietly paying over $1 billion to peer reviewers at top medical journals, corrupting the integrity of the scientific process. He said during this same period, internal studies from the CDC, FDA, and Pfizer revealing serious pregnancy-related safety signals were ignored.

Dr. Thorp’s own peer-reviewed research identified 37 adverse pregnancy outcomes linked to the COVID-19 “vaccine,” including stillbirths, premature rupture of membranes, and newborn deaths. He also cited animal studies showing that the mRNA injections destroyed 60% of the ovarian reserve in rats.

Four weeks after receiving a second dose, rats that received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine had an average of ~42 primordial follicles compared to ~107 in the control group—a reduction of approximately (107 − 42) ÷ 107 × 100 = 60.7% ( Source )

He concluded his testimony with a direct call to action:

“I urge the government to immediately halt all funding to these entities, and to end every promotional campaign that coerces or recommends experimental mRNA therapies to pregnant women. This must stop now.”

Dr. James Thorp (1:00:27)

Dr. Joel Wallskog Explores “Vaccine” Injuries Dismissed and Going Untreated

Dr. Wallskog, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon from Wisconsin, delivered a powerful testimony detailing his personal experience with a severe neurological injury following a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 “vaccine.” Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Wallskog had a thriving surgical practice, performing over 800 major operations annually. Trusting health authorities, he followed CDC guidance, delaying procedures and even closing his practice during lockdowns. When the “vaccine” became available, he gladly received it.

“Within a week I developed leg weakness, numbness, substantial balance loss leading to falls, including one while treating a patient.” He was later diagnosed with transverse myelitis—a spinal cord lesion at the T8-T9 level—and subsequently with dysautonomia and an undefined autoimmune disorder. These conditions forced him into early medical retirement, ending the career he had spent years building. “The career I loved and worked so hard for is now gone.”

Dr. Wallskog recounted how federal agencies had promised rigorous safety oversight and a robust post-marketing surveillance system. “I learned the hard way that nothing could be farther from the truth.” He found no reliable information or meaningful support from the CDC, FDA, or NIH.

“Answers did not come from medical teams, the media, or even medical journals. Rather, the answers were being pieced together by tens of thousands of vaccine injured patients.”

Dr. Joel Wallskog (1:03:22)

He emphasized that neurological injuries, like his own, were among the most common adverse events reported after the COVID-19 “vaccines,” yet they received little public acknowledgment.

As co-chair of React 19, a science-based nonprofit representing over 36,000 seriously injured Americans, Dr. Wallskog underscored the systemic failures these individuals faced. In a member survey, when individuals were asked if the FDA took vaccine injuries seriously, “100% said false.” He described a uniform story among the injured: they filed reports with VAERS and V-safe, contacted elected officials, and applied to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)—only to face “no response from V-safe, ghosting by (their) own representatives, and a 98% rejection rate from the CICP.”

Dr. Wallskog highlighted how even those diagnosed with “vaccine” injuries at NIH clinics under Dr. Fauci remained silenced, as the agency never publicly disclosed the findings. Meanwhile, the White House directed social media platforms to censor stories of vaccine injury, silencing even those who had NIH-confirmed injuries.

He concluded by calling on Congress to reform or repeal the PREP Act, which protects pharmaceutical companies from liability and strips Americans of their right to due process. “This liability shield places the responsibility squarely on the U.S. government to address this crisis.” Citing clinical trial data, he stated, “For every 800 people vaccinated, one suffers a serious adverse event.” He urged lawmakers to end the silence on this issue and to provide recognition, research, competent care and proper compensation .

Aaron Siri, Esq. Reviews Legal Immunity, Regulatory Capture, and CICP Failures

In his testimony before the U.S. Senate, attorney Aaron Siri highlighted serious flaws in the regulatory and legal systems that oversaw the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout. Representing a large vaccine practice dealing with vaccine injury litigation, Siri stressed that in court, credibility comes not from titles or institutional prestige, but from hard evidence. “We cannot rely on credentials or fancy titles. We have to prove our claims with high impact data and sources.”

Siri criticized the widespread reliance on unverified claims to promote “vaccines” while rigorous data suggesting their harms were frequently ignored. He underscored this imbalance by referencing all-cause mortality figures. deaths in the United States increased in 2021 compared to 2020. “We should have had a reduction in all-cause mortality in the United States. We did not… and we really need to answer that question.”

Siri went on to detail the unique legal shield that protected vaccine manufacturers, and highlighted how illogical the exemption is:

“For every product on the market, you can sue the manufacturer for harm, for design defect claims, meaning the claim that the product could have (been) made safer. I mean, literally look around this room. Planes, cars, pharmaceutical drugs, every one. There's only one product in America (for which) you cannot sue the manufacturer for (a) design defect.”

Aaron Siri (1:10:52)

He explained that since 1986, under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, pharmaceutical companies had been immune from design defect liability for childhood vaccines—a protection granted after liability from three vaccines (MMR, OPV, and DTP) threatened to drive companies out of the market. But instead of improving vaccine safety, Congress gave immunity “no matter how many children it (killed) or (injured).”

This immunity, he continued, is now applied to nearly all childhood vaccines, which increased from three injections in 1986 to twenty-nine, under today’s CDC schedule. Siri emphasized that “every one of those vaccines, save one, was developed by a pharmaceutical company knowing they would not be responsible for the injuries that are caused by those products.” He explained how this removed the financial incentive for rigorous safety trials. As a result, most vaccines were licensed after trials with little to no placebo control, short-term safety reviews, and insufficient statistical power. Even the COVID-19 “vaccine” trials, while more thorough than those for most childhood vaccines, were still weak when compared to drug trials.

Siri explained how federal agencies like the FDA and HHS were in an utterly conflicted position:

“Congress gave them conflicting structural duties. They’re responsible for promoting vaccines and for defending them in the vaccine compensation program… and… for safety.”

He concluded that these agencies acted more as partners of pharmaceutical companies than as regulators and urged the Senate to confront this systemic failure.

Governor Josh Green Defends the “Vaccine” Campaign

In his testimony, Governor Josh Green, MD, offered a confident defense of “vaccines,” crediting them with saving more than 10,000 lives in Hawaii during the COVID-19 era. Drawing from his experience as a physician and state liaison, he shared personal stories from both his emergency room work and public health leadership, using these to frame the “vaccine” rollout as a scientific and moral success. Speaking on Hawaii, he said, “lowest mortality rate in the country… we had the highest vaccination rate in the country.” He presented this correlation as clear evidence of efficacy.

However, much of Dr. Green’s argument rested on anecdotal and emotional appeals rather than detailed scientific substantiation. “Vaccines save lives, period,” he stated at the outset, reiterating variations of this phrase throughout his testimony.

His narrative leaned heavily on the contrast between the injected and non-injected people. Citing a 2019 measles outbreak in Samoa he talked about his experience: “I had children die in my arms who were not vaccinated but died of measles.” He then referred to individuals in his own state succumbing to COVID-19 after refusing the shot.

These stories framed the issue in stark moral terms—casting doubt as dangerous, and portraying faith in vaccination as the only rational choice. While Dr. Green briefly acknowledged the importance of monitoring, stating, “we shouldn’t do it blindly, we should study them, we should check for safety,” he largely brushed aside concerns about the COVID-19 “vaccines,” warning that “we are in great peril” if skepticism prevails.

Although he declared that he was against mandates, Dr. Green consistently equated public health success with widespread compliance, portraying hesitancy as a by-product of politicization rather than a legitimate response to scientific uncertainty or institutional failure. He offered no discussion of the potential risks or documented injuries associated with the COVID-19 “vaccines,” beyond passing expressions of sympathy.

Nor did he distinguish between traditional vaccines—developed over decades—and the novel gene-based injections deployed under emergency use authorization. His invocation of global statistics on infant mortality and historical vaccine “success” was an attempt to bolster his case, but also blurred the critical line between traditional vaccines and the COVID injections. “It is absolutely my firm belief that vaccines have saved millions of lives over the last 50 years,” he said. “They decreased infant mortality by 40% globally.”

By focusing on broad vaccine statements, whether true or not, he overlooked the particular nuances that have driven public concern—not only about the risk of adverse effects, but about transparency, regulatory capture, and the erosion of medical ethics.

His closing remarks urged unity and a recommitment to public health, warning against “a politicized discussion” and calling for trust in science and experts. Yet his testimony framed the conversation in such a way that any questions or doubts became suspect. “We cannot turn away from science,” he insisted. His testimony left little space for the complex realities faced by those who experienced harm or dared to question the unprecedented speed and scale of the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout.

Systemic Distribution and Early Warning Signals Ignored

Following the witness testimonies, Johnson and Dr. McCullough addressed the biological risks and systemic failures surrounding the COVID-19 “vaccines.” To illustrate the scale of harm, Johnson presented the current VAERS chart with “38,607 deaths reported worldwide associated with the Covid injection.” He clarified that “9228 of those deaths occurr(ed) on the day of vaccination, (or between) 1 or 2 days.” While acknowledging that VAERS is not proof of causality, he insisted that such trends demanded investigation—not censorship.

Dr. McCullough reinforced these points, explaining that the mRNA in the injections was chemically altered to resist degradation and had been detected in heart and brain tissues during autopsies. He called the spike protein a “killer protein,” present in the bloodstream for up to nine months and accumulating with each booster. No clinical trial, Dr. McCullough said, had ever shown a reduction in mortality or hospitalization—claims often used to justify mandates. He credited falling death rates instead to natural immunity, early outpatient treatment, and the natural attenuation of the virus.

Abandonment of the Injured and Ignored Warnings

Multiple witnesses testified to being ignored or placated by senior NIH officials when they attempted to raise concerns about post-injection adverse events, including myocarditis and neurological syndromes. Dr. Vaughn, drawing on clinical evidence, linked the spike protein to persistent vascular damage and abnormal clotting. He described spike-induced fibrin as uniquely resistant.

The issue of informed consent was a continued theme throughout the hearing. Johnson revealed that injection package inserts remained “intentionally left blank” years into distribution, despite mounting evidence of serious harms and even death. Dr. McCullough made this concern even more pressing, when he cited his peer-reviewed autopsy study indicating a 73.9% likelihood that the deaths examined were caused by the injection. The close correlation of deaths with injections is very suspicious:

This graph featuring in the autopsy study shows a consistently small period between “vaccination” and death, further supporting the 73.9% causation assessment ( source )

Siri, who successfully sued the CDC for access to the V-safe data, explained that the surveillance system had been deliberately structured to miss serious injuries. “7.7% of V-safe users reported needing medical care after the Covid 19 vaccine, and 75% of those reported (that) they were hospitalized,” yet the public was kept in the dark for two years.

Seeking Reparations From the Perpetrators

This senate hearing marks a monumental step towards shattering the illusion of integrity in our public health agencies. The witness testimonies were generally credible and evidence based. It is increasingly clear that the injections are harmful, with official recognition now bolstering this position. Now is not the moment to stop fighting. We are in the optimal window to restore truth, ethics, and accountability to medicine and science. If we are to survive the next crisis with our humanity intact, we must learn from this one. The U.S. has already taken a huge step in that direction.

Following the mounting evidence of harms and intentional cover up, it is necessary to seek reparations for the victims. However, it would be a second injustice to ask taxpayers to shoulder the bill of this disaster. Those responsible, from pharmaceutical companies to captured regulators, and private individuals, must pay.

Canada: Where Is Our Senate Hearing?

Those of us who dared to speak out against the “vaccine” campaign were belittled, censored, and professionally threatened. We were labeled, stripped of licenses, deplatformed, and excluded from mainstream discourse. Now, as official records emerge and this senate hearing brings suppressed evidence into the light, we are being vindicated. The dangers we warned about: induced myocarditis, regulatory capture, and widespread censorship can no longer be easily dismissed as “misinformation.” The narrative is collapsing, and the truth we fought to reveal is finally being acknowledged.

Unfortunately, while the U.S. begins this reckoning, Canada remains silent. Doctors, scientists, and journalists who speak out are silenced through professional licensing threats, media smears, and institutional neglect. No Senate hearing has been convened. No official records of myocarditis suppression have been subpoenaed.

Canada must be encouraged to follow suit and launch a full, independent inquiry into its pandemic response, regulatory practices, and alliance with global pharmaceutical interests. Until then, injured Canadians remain in the shadows, their suffering ignored by the very institutions meant to serve them.

