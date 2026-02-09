Dr. William Makis’ presentation to the World Council for Health explores a new and highly aggressive cancer pattern emerging after the COVID-19 injection rollout. Drawing on clinical observations, population-level data, and emerging research, he outlines a range of concerning signals: alarming demographic shifts, unusual treatment resistance, and overlooked biological patterns. He also talks about promising therapeutic approaches that challenge the current oncology orthodoxy, yet have been delivering positive results.

Dr. William Makis, MD, is a Canadian physician and nuclear medicine radiologist known for pioneering repurposed cancer therapies for advanced and treatment-resistant metastases. Author of over 100 peer-reviewed papers and Cancer Revolution, he leads the world’s largest ivermectin cancer patient population and is among the most widely read independent medical researchers globally. You can follow him at William Makis on substack or at @MakisMedicine on X.

This oncologists panel was hosted and recorded by The World Council for Health.

A Pattern Oncologists Are Ignoring

Dr. William Makis describes what he believes is a fundamentally new cancer pathology appearing in the wake of the COVID-19 “pandemic.” Across clinical settings, oncologists are encountering unusually aggressive cancers that progress rapidly, resist standard therapies, and appear in patients decades younger than historical norms. These are increasingly being termed “turbo-cancers” by those willing to acknowledge the trend. Dr. Makis reveals that thousands of COVID “vaccine” recipients of all ages are now presenting with late-stage disease, often without genetic risk factors or prior illness.

A Dramatic Shift Toward Younger Demographics

One of the most striking features of this phenomenon is the age of victims. Specific cancers once considered diseases of the elderly are now appearing in young adults and even children. Dr. Makis cites cases of stage four breast and colon cancers in patients in their twenties, diagnoses previously considered extraordinarily rare. Most alarming are reports of cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer with a median diagnosis age near seventy, now appearing in patients barely out of adolescence. These cancers are almost always detected at advanced stages due to their rapid growth and atypical presentation.

Clear Population-Level Signals

Dr. Makis points to large-scale studies reinforcing these clinical observations. An Italian study involving 300,000 individuals reported cancer incidence increases of up to 60 percent among the COVID “vaccinated.” A South Korean national registry study of 8.4 million people found cancer risk increases ranging from 20 to 70 percent, depending on injection type and combinations. Notably, DNA-based injections showed higher associations than mRNA platforms. Despite intense pressure to retract such findings, Dr. Makis emphasizes that these signals persist across datasets and methodologies

The Limits of Conventional Cancer Therapies

Standard chemotherapy, radiation, and advanced immunotherapies often fail to halt disease progression. When remissions do occur, they are typically short-lived. Many patients deteriorate within months rather than years, despite aggressive intervention. Dr. Makis argues that this pattern reflects a biological process not adequately addressed by existing cancer models or treatment frameworks.

In response, Dr. Makis has explored repurposed antiparasitic medications, including ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole, for their ability to act on cellular targets that conventional therapies do not reliably reach. He reports that these compounds can disrupt cancer stem cells, a population largely unaffected by standard chemotherapy and a central driver of relapse and resistance.

In some cases, they appear to restore sensitivity to chemotherapy, reactivate tumor suppressor pathways such as p53, and interfere with cancer metabolism by limiting glucose uptake. While Dr. Makis cites extensive clinical experience and peer-reviewed case reports which support these beneficial effects, the research in this area has faced substantial professional resistance—including challenges to publication and attempted retractions.

An Urgent Call for Scientific Integrity

Denying or suppressing emerging evidence only prolongs patient suffering and delays effective responses to a rapidly evolving problem. As new and unfamiliar disease patterns emerge, the scientific responsibility is not to dogmatically defend existing models, but to test and refine them through the scientific method. A commitment to transparency and inquiry is now essential to improving patient outcomes and delivering ethical healthcare once more.

