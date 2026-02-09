Dr Trozzi

Ionedery2
5h

I've been following Makis on substack and he's a force to be reckoned with. Not only did the authorities fraudulently strip his license and practice, they targeted his website with scams designed to smear him and defraud cancer patients. Despite all this he fought back and didn't give up on his patients. His substack grew as well as his successful miraculous testimonials and reversals of stage 4 cancers that were deemed fatal or incurable.

He is a spearhead of truth and redemption for the cancer industry and their most hated and despised opponent. The world needs people like him especially now but the system is trying to demolish and ruin him

