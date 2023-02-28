People reject decree to change traditional holiday.

Tyrannical narcissistic authoritarians often go to great delusional lengths of self indulgence. Extreme cases have even changed traditional holidays into celebrations of themselves.

General Mao Founder of Communist Rule in China

There are allegations that Crime-minister Castro has declared himself to be the new central character and person to be idolized annually each February 2nd in Canada. Traditionally, February 2nd is Groundhog Day. A day celebrating a Canadian mascot and his shadow; through which predictions are made regarding the coming of spring.

We free men, women and children of Turtle Island, disregard the claims of delusional war-criminals, and their paper tigers such as the Corporation of Canada. February 2nd remains Groundhog Day, when Wiarton Willie the Groundhog is celebrated!

Willie The Groundhog and his shadow:

Justin “Castro” Trudeau and his shadow:

We reject narcissistic decree that February 2nd be renamed "Trudeau Day"!

