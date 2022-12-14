Leigh-Ann Dale | Injected, Damaged, & Denied
Leigh-Ann Dale's 10 minute testimonial. She and her son were both severely damaged by the Pfizer bioweapon. Free of morals or honor, the Saketchewan government denies it.
Leigh-Ann Dale is a 43 year old Sasketchewan woman. She and her family are victims of the misrepresented genetic bioweapon injections made by Pfizer.
Here is her shocking testimony. She discusses her son’s post-injection, life-threatening, pulmonary blood clots; and her own post-injection injuries. She developed extensive blood clots throughout her leg, soft tissue infections in her chest, and uterine bleeding which required surgery. The institutional and governmental cover up and denial of their covid “vaccine” injuries is reprehensible.
