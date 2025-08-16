Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
8m

An observation about your lawyer, Dr Trozzi:

https://maxwellm.substack.com/p/spinning-your-dreidel-on-the-day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture