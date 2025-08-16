The imprisonment of German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, a central figure in exposing COVID-19 deception, highlights the lengths to which governments will go to crush dissent. Known for dismantling corporate giants and leading the Coronavirus Investigative Committee, Fuellmich now sits in a German prison under abusive conditions. His story, echoed by the ordeals of figures like Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski, underscores a global pattern of punishing those who reveal the truth about the “vaccine” rollout, fraudulent testing, and institutional corruption.

Friends, you are not alone. If you are in the Bancroft region, you can get involved with the excellent Freedom group there by emailing your request to: wbrethour@hotmail.com

Thanks to everyone who helped make the event in Combermere a success, including Wilma, Earl, Peggy, Christine, and Jeff.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission

You can find details for upcoming events on the Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025 here:

Reiner Fuellmich’s Record of Exposing Corruption

Before challenging the official COVID-19 narrative, Reiner Fuellmich built a reputation for toppling corporate fraud. He led legal action against Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, exposed malpractice at Deutsche Bank, and took down a major shipping company. In 2020, he co-founded the Coronavirus Investigative Committee, which compiled overwhelming evidence that the crisis was driven by fraudulent PCR testing and the deployment of toxic “vaccines,” while effective treatments were suppressed.

From Legal Investigator to Political Prisoner

Fuellmich’s investigation made him a target. He was accused of embezzling committee funds—a claim built on extremely weak grounds—then lured to a Mexican embassy, arrested, and deported to Germany in an operation both coordinated and paid for by the German government. His trial quickly descended into farce: he was denied bail, held well beyond legal limits, and forced to endure proceedings with no oral testimony, only paper submissions.

Abuse in Detention and a Message of Defiance

During 19 months of pre-sentencing detention, Fuellmich was shackled at hearings and subjected to conditions meant to break him. He was ultimately sentenced to three years and nine months, and now serves his term in a facility with slightly improved conditions. Still, he remains defiant, insisting that it is the corrupt system, not the people, that is cornered and running out of options. His resolve echoes that of Artur Pawlowski, jailed for feeding the homeless and preaching during COVID restrictions, who said he felt empowered by confronting such adversity.

A Coordinated Effort to Silence Opposition

Reiner Fuellmich’s ordeal reflects a wider strategy among governments: use the legal system to neutralize dissent while protecting institutional lies. The persecution of those who challenge the “vaccine” narrative is not isolated to Germany or Canada; it is a global tactic to suppress evidence and maintain control, even as public awareness continues to grow. Please pray for him, and help secure his release by continuing the fight to restore legitimacy.

Related Material