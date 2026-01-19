In part two of this interview hosted by Dr. Joseph Sansone, we discuss a growing body of concerning safety signals emerging after the COVID-19 “vaccines,” including evidence of spike protein shedding and the possibility of genetic modification. Many clinical observations, laboratory findings, and biological mechanisms were ignored or suppressed during the rollout, despite their profound implications for long-term health, reproduction, and informed consent. The implications of these findings extend far beyond individual injury to long-term biological consequences.

Dr. Joseph Sansone holds a B.A. in Psychology, an M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. He is a practicing psychotherapist specializing in clinical hypnosis and a vocal activist who has continually opposed the COVID criminals.

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (20% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Help Our Cause

Persistent Injury and Ongoing Spike Production

Clinical observations following the injections did not match claims that the biological effects would be short-lived. Many patients presenting with post-injection injury showed antibody levels to the spike protein that exceeded laboratory detection limits. This pattern strongly suggests ongoing production of spike protein, despite public assurances that expression would be self-limiting.

Similar patterns were reported by physicians treating injection-injured patients across multiple regions. Ongoing spike protein production raises clear concerns about cumulative toxicity, immune disruption, and chronic inflammation.

DNA Contamination and Genetic Modification

The situation has escalated further with the discovery that the injections are not composed solely of messenger RNA. Independent laboratory analyses have demonstrated that a significant portion of the genetic material present consists of DNA, including plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences. These sequences are well-known tools designed to facilitate entry into the nucleus and integration into genes.

When such material is delivered using lipid nanoparticle systems, permanent genetic modification becomes a plausible and serious risk. It represents a potentially irreversible genetic experiment conducted under the pretence of being a conventional “vaccine.”

Reproductive Damage and Multigenerational Risk

The most disturbing implications involve reproduction and inherited conditions. Evidence has emerged showing spike-protein genetic material present in male sperm cells, alongside documented ovarian injury in women and abnormal findings in placental and fetal tissues. Evidence also indicates that approximately 30 percent of a woman’s eggs may be lost shortly following injection, reflecting a direct assault on ovarian tissue where the genetic material appears to concentrate. These observations raise the possibility that genetic harm may extend beyond the injected individual and into future generations.

Medicine demands restraint when long-term outcomes are unknown. Instead, uncertainty was dismissed, debate was suppressed, and consent was replaced with coercion tied to employment, education, and basic participation in society.

Survival, Accountability, and the Path Forward

Professionally, I have watched physicians who raised legitimate concerns face investigations, suspensions, or forced removal from practice, often without patient complaints or evidence of misconduct. At the same time, a parallel international network of doctors, scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and researchers has formed outside institutional medicine, advancing understanding of injury mechanisms and long-term risk despite exclusion from formal systems.

Looking ahead, the priority is survival at every level, biological, ethical, and civilizational. Protecting future generations from further genetic harm is essential, as is accountability for those who engineered, concealed, and profited from this intervention. Governments do not need to absorb the cost of reparations. Those responsible must be prosecuted, their assets seized, and justice restored. Regardless of political outcomes, the obligation remains unchanged: protect life, tell the truth, and ensure there is still a future worth inheriting.

Related Material