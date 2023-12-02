12 minutes with Gareth Icke
My early covid story, why the injections were bad from the start, the SV40 and DNA invasion, assault on fertility, the injections role in war, and how injuries are being ignored and neglected.
It was a pleasure to join in the Gareth Icke Tonight show and answer Gareth’s questions about covid and the injections. I hope you enjoy this and find it helpful for sharing, informing, and waking others.
Related Material and Links:
Covid “Vaccines: Destroying Human Fertility Christof Plothe with Iron Will
Dropping Sperm Counts and Poisonous Ejaculate. Evidence from autopsies, Pfizer’s documents, and global statistics. Christof Plothe DO, Mark Trozzi MD, and Professor Arne Burkhard MD.
Covid shots make Thalidomide look like Flintstone Vitamins. Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and Researcher Dr Thorp is sounding the alarm.
More about the Dangerous Experimental Genetic DNA Adulterated Injections mislabeled as “safe and effective covid-19 vaccines”