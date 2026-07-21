Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Anna Dewar
11h

Are these clots being discovered recently ?

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
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Ree
4h

Undertakers began encountering them during the enbalming process when people started "dying suddenly".

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