This section of the Q&A explores the hidden mechanisms of harm caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines.” I talk about whether there is a cure, describe how spike proteins damage the body, and show how both testing and autopsies have been suppressed. I also explain how genetic errors trigger autoimmunity and exhaust the immune system. Together, these insights reveal why the injections are not only ineffective but also profoundly dangerous.

Is There a Cure?

The difficult truth is that there is currently no cure as such for the changes to human biology caused by COVID “vaccines.” Once cells are genetically instructed to manufacture spike protein, the body is faced with an ongoing burden. The spike itself is toxic, promoting blood clotting and tissue injury. It also attaches to ACE2-rich organs such as the heart and placenta, drawing the immune system to attack those very tissues. This helps explain sudden deaths among young athletes and complications in pregnancy. While certain treatments may reduce spike levels and ease symptoms, the underlying genetic disruption likely cannot be undone.

Autopsies and the Missing Evidence

Autopsies often fail to report spike-related damage, not because it is absent but because it is not being examined. When tissue samples have been studied with appropriate staining techniques, the presence of spike in damaged tissues has been confirmed. Yet across many jurisdictions, such investigations are either blocked or ignored. This deliberate omission conceals the full extent of “vaccine”-related harm.

The Suppression of Spike Testing

Despite the central role of spike protein in post-injection injuries, certain testing is suppressed. A direct spike protein assay exists in limited research settings, including a lab in Italy, and new efforts are underway in the United States. However, these tests are not widely available to the public. In Canada, only an antibody-to-spike test can be obtained, and even then it is discouraged. These antibody levels can still provide useful information, such as demonstrating whether a detox program is working. Unfortunately, the lack of standardized testing prevents accurate monitoring and blocks effective care for those injured by the injections.

Autoimmunity and Immune System Collapse

The altered mRNA in these injections does not only produce spike but also random protein fragments due to disrupted genetic coding. Each fragment poses a risk of triggering autoimmune responses, where the body begins to attack its own tissues. This resembles organ rejection following a transplant. In addition, the immune system becomes exhausted by the constant demand to respond to foreign proteins. Antibodies against spike rise dramatically, while other immune functions—including cancer/infection monitoring—decline. Data confirms that each additional “vaccine” dose increases the likelihood of contracting COVID.

