Part one of this talk in Saskatoon, opened by COVID hero Dr. Francis Christian, explores institutional failure, the suppression of truth, and the ways in which doctors, patients, and families were forced into a system of coercion. Fear displaced science, ethics were abandoned, and we must now commit to building new systems rooted in integrity and freedom.

Thank you to Dr. Francis Christian for hosting this event and giving a great introduction. You can visit his Substack to explore his powerful reflections on philosophy, science and more.

Democracy Undermined by Corruption

Dr. Francis Christian made a great opening speech, reflecting on the awakening that occurred during COVID. Many believed they lived under systems of democratic independence—judiciaries, legislatures, and executives acting separately. Yet the events of the COVID years revealed the opposite: governments acted in lockstep, institutions reinforced one another in a unified agenda, and dissent was punished.

The Loss of Medical Ethics

Informed consent is central to medicine. Surgeons and emergency physicians should always outline risks, even for routine procedures. Yet with the COVID “vaccines,” this important principle vanished. Patients were not presented with balanced information about potential harms. Instead, fear was leveraged to drive compliance. Doctors who resisted the narrative found themselves silenced, punished, or stripped of their credentials.

The Cost of Coercion

The “pandemic” coerced many into choices they did not want to make. Meanwhile, some sought exemptions to keep their jobs while avoiding the dangerous shots. I and other physicians quietly strategized how to provide these exemptions, knowing that one by one, we would lose our licenses. Families fractured under pressure, friendships dissolved, and medical professionals were forced into compliance. Yet amid this, new bonds formed—friendships stronger than before, rooted in courage and shared sacrifice.

Psychological Operations and Failed Medicine

What unfolded during COVID was not just experimental, harmful science but a psychological operation. Fear, isolation, and constant media reinforcement produced trauma-based compliance. Doctors and nurses became hostages in their own system—compelled to inject themselves and others, forbidden from questioning the narrative. Those who complied often did so under duress, while a smaller group profited from administering injections they themselves refused.

A New Opportunity

Yet within the chaos lies opportunity. The erosion of trust in legacy institutions has created the space to build new ones. Parallel systems of medicine, education, and community are already forming: networks rooted in freedom, honesty, and genuine care. Science itself is being reclaimed, with independent doctors and researchers advancing new understandings of cancer, metabolism, and chronic disease outside captured institutions.

Rebuilding After the Destruction

The past years revealed how quickly fear can override both society’s reason and freedoms. Injections that were falsely labeled “vaccines,” a “pandemic” that left hospitals empty, and a medical industry which abandoned personal autonomy; these were not failures of individuals but of entire systems. Yet the response cannot be despair. There is an opportunity now to rebuild medicine and democracy on firmer ground, rooted in informed consent, honesty, and courage.

