Glen Jung, Attorney Michael Alexander, and Covid Integral Doctors Luchkiw, Phillips, and Trozzi

Dozens of physicians in Ontario refuse to abandon the Hippocratic oath, critical reasoning, and human rights; despite the ruthless criminal covid agenda, and the CPSO’s active role in it. Here is a 1 1/2 minute short video as well as the full interview by Glen Jung of Bright Light News with our Attorney Michael Alexander and Dr Crystal Luchkiw, Dr Patrick Phillips, and myself Dr Mark Trozzi. We are holding the line against forced misrepresented deadly injections, the obstruction of safe treatments for covid, cover-ups of covid-injection deaths and injuries, and the destruction of Canadians’ health care. People are being deceived, violated and processed like unwanted animals. We reject that. Please stand with us, for all of us, and for future generations.

1 1/2 minute trailer

Source

Full Interview

Source

