Update: Wins of the Week Minor Delay + Upcoming Events
Information about the upcoming Wins of the Week episode, plus two upcoming events
Hello Friends,
Thank you to everyone who continues to follow and support our work. I wanted to let you know that this week’s Wins of the Week episode will be published two days later than usual, releasing Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Summer Sovereignty Tour continues with two upcoming stops this week in Pembroke and Ottowa. These in-person gatherings will feature full-length presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow truth-seekers, health advocates, and freedom fighters:
Pembroke – Sunday, July 14
Ottawa – Wednesday, July 17
What to Expect
This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:
Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security
Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO, and their globalist agenda
Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians
Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions
Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration
Topics include:
COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts
The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies
The danger of self-replicating injections
Protecting children’s health and security
Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns
The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions
Practical keys to optimal health
Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world
Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health