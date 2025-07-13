Hello Friends,

Thank you to everyone who continues to follow and support our work. I wanted to let you know that this week’s Wins of the Week episode will be published two days later than usual, releasing Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Summer Sovereignty Tour continues with two upcoming stops this week in Pembroke and Ottowa. These in-person gatherings will feature full-length presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow truth-seekers, health advocates, and freedom fighters:

Pembroke – Sunday, July 14

Ottawa – Wednesday, July 17

What to Expect

This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:

Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security

Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO , and their globalist agenda

Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians

Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions

Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration

Topics include:

COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts

The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies

The danger of self-replicating injections

Protecting children’s health and security

Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns

The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions

Practical keys to optimal health

Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world

Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health

Footage from Previous Tours