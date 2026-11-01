Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
4h

My Sunday and hope for the week shines bright. Thank you gentlemen.

And outro suggestion by mandolin master Sierra Hull "Mad World".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFIQgPAms88&list=RDsFIQgPAms88&start_radio=1

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Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
4hEdited

Thank you both Dr Mark Trozzi and Ted Kuntz,

Also Glen Jung is a jewel for the cause. He was one of the first to stand up for Freedoms as were the two of you. God Bless you all.

Welcome back home Dr Trozzi. We did miss you, tremendously.

R.M.Ross,

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