This week brings many wins in political reform, parental rights, medical freedom, and legal accountability, as citizens, lawmakers, and independent organizations challenge established policies and push for meaningful change.

In British Columbia, the Conservative Party has secured a historic majority, winning 63 seats and promising to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). The party has pledged to defend private property rights, restore legal certainty, and strengthen democratic accountability, marking a major shift in the province’s political direction.

Meanwhile, parental rights advocates are celebrating important electoral victories across Ontario, where dozens of school board trustees endorsed by pro-family organizations have won seats. In New Jersey, a school district has also agreed to permanently abandon a policy allowing staff to conceal students’ gender transitions from their parents, following legal action by Moms for Liberty and the Thomas More Society.

In the medical sphere, pediatrician Dr. Joel Warsh has highlighted the growing openness of public debate surrounding “vaccine” safety, informed consent, and medical freedom. He credits U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with bringing previously marginalized questions into mainstream discussion, while emphasizing the need for lasting changes within the medical establishment.

Together, these developments illustrate how electoral victories, legal challenges, and persistent citizen advocacy are reshaping public institutions, defending individual freedoms, and creating new opportunities for accountability and reform.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Index

Call to Action

URGENT: Vote for Vic Mellor

Rhode Island voters have an opportunity to elect a congressional candidate who truly advocates for medical freedom, informed consent, and greater transparency in healthcare. Vic Mellor, a candidate for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, has made these issues central to his campaign, alongside constitutional freedoms and government accountability.



Election Day is rapidly approaching on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. You can learn more about Mellor and how to vote at vicmellor.com or our own substack post from yesterday. Rhode Island residents can alternatively visit the official state voting portal to check their registration, find their polling place, and learn how and where to vote. Early in-person voting remains available through November 2.

TAKE ACTION

Highlights of the Week

1. BC Conservatives Win Historic Majority

The Conservative Party of British Columbia has secured its first provincial majority in 100 years, winning 63 seats compared with 28 for the BC NDP and two for the BC Greens.

2. Medical Freedom Advocates Gather in Rhode Island

Dr. Mark Trozzi recently visited Rhode Island alongside Dr. Mark Brody and Geeta Chougule of World Council for Health New England.

Dr. Mark Brody (Left), Dr. Mark Trozzi (Centre), Geeta Chougule (Right)

The visit included a stop at Brown University, an opportunity to appreciate the state’s historic colonial architecture, and a cello performance in the park. Dr. Trozzi also joined Drs. William Makis and Mark Brody at public events supporting congressional candidate Vic Mellor.

Dr. Mark Trozzi (Left), Dr. William Makis (Centre) Vic Mellor (Right)

Together, they addressed audiences about reported injuries following COVID-19 mRNA injections, cancer concerns, and potential medical and political solutions. As mentioned above, Rhode Island voters have an opportunity to support Mellor’s campaign for medical freedom, informed consent, and government accountability. Support Vic Mellor for Congress.

More Photos From Rhode Island

Political

1. BC Conservatives Promise DRIPA Repeal

A message from the new Government of BC: “The Conservative Party of British Columbia wants to make one thing absolutely clear. We will REPEAL DRIPA. No ambiguity. No half-measures. No backing down. We believe private property rights must be protected, democratic institutions must remain accountable to voters, and every British Columbian deserves equal protection under the law. Regardless of race. Regardless of ancestry. Regardless of ethnic origin. The government of British Columbia must remain accountable to the people of British Columbia. We oppose governance arrangements that would transfer effective decision-making authority away from elected representatives without clear democratic accountability. We oppose legal uncertainty that threatens private property rights, investment, and economic development. And we oppose any system of government that treats democratic accountability as an obstacle rather than a fundamental obligation. The Conservative Party of British Columbia supports repealing DRIPA and replacing the NDP’s approach with one centred on private property rights, legal certainty, and accountable government. Our commitment is unequivocal. Defend private property rights. Defend democracy. Equal protection under the law. Economic reconciliation and prosperity for Indigenous and non-indigenous people.”

Election Results: Elections BC initial count: Conservative Party: 63 seats; BC NDP: 28 seats; BC Green Party: 2 seats Sadly however, Dallas Brodie of OneBC did not retain her seat. However, we guive her much credit for setting the tone for these elections. I hope the BC Conservative will stick to their promises, and the lobbyists and bureaucrats will surely be busy trying to derail things and restore the globalist agenda in BC.

2. Manitoba Premier Proposes Indian Act Abolition

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called on the federal government to abolish the Indian Act. Indian Chief Allan Adam threatened PM Mark Carney with two decades of legal battles should he, along with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, proceed with ending the Indian Act without Indians consent and consultation.

Wab Kinew (Left) Allan Adam (Centre) Mark Carney (Right)

Background: The Indian Act is a Canadian federal law, first consolidated in 1876, that sets rules for “status Indians” (registered First Nations people) and their communities. It is administered by Indigenous Services Canada. The Act defines who has Indian status, controls reserve lands, regulates band councils and membership, and historically covered education, health, and other aspects of daily life on reserves. It was designed in the 19th century as an assimilation tool and gave the federal government broad powers over First Nations affairs.The Act has been amended many times (notably in 1951, 1985, and later). Some provisions have been struck down or limited by court decisions, and many First Nations have negotiated self-government agreements that replace parts of it. Despite reforms, it remains the primary statute governing most First Nations bands and reserve lands that have not opted into alternative frameworks. Critics argue it is paternalistic and outdated; supporters note it also protects certain rights and collective land title. It does not apply to Inuit or Métis.

John Carpay weighed in with an Epoch Times editorial: “Passed into law by Parliament in 1876, Canada’s Indian Act has always been, and remains today, inherently discriminatory because it creates a separate legal status for one group of Canadians based on their race, ethnicity, or ancestry. Aboriginals are as capable of achieving success and prosperity as any other ethnic group in Canada, but that won’t happen until enough Canadians embrace the principle of “equal rights for all, special privileges for none.”

John Carpay

3. Alberta Restricts Flags in Schools

Alberta schools will be required to fly only the Canadian and provincial flags outside their buildings on a permanent basis under new regulations meant to keep politics and ideology out of classrooms. “Starting January 4, every school in Alberta will proudly fly both the Canadian and Alberta flags, and any other flags will only be temporarily displayed when they serve a clear educational, commemorative or community purpose,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Oct. 23.

The Alberta government enacted the regulations under An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms, legislation intended to prevent teachers and school authorities from promoting personal political or ideological views in classrooms. Other flags may be displayed where permitted by the regulations or authorized by the education minister. “The Canadian and Alberta flags are symbols that unite us and reflect the values we share,” Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said. “These changes will provide a clear and consistent approach to flag displays in schools, while keeping the focus where it belongs: on student learning and success.”

Danielle Smith (Left) Demetrios Nicolaides (Right)

4. Federal Tariffs Cost Canadians Millions

On Oct. 21, University of Calgary economics professor Trevor Tombe testified before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee about the counter-tariffs that Ottawa imposed American imports in a tit-for-tat response to American tariffs. The retaliatory tariffs ranged from 15 percent on U.S. farm equipment and appliances to 25 percent on construction supplies and 50 percent on smartphones, furniture, aluminum, and steel. Tombe told MPs that Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports are costing consumers an estimated $100 million a week. “Those costs might be worth paying if one is making an argument that there are non-economic objectives that these tariffs achieve,” he added. “I don’t know what those might be…So, I’d say the economic case for retaliation is thin.”

Trevor Tombe (Centre)

5. Alberta Moves to Ban DEI Hiring

The Alberta government has tabled legislation that would prohibit the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria in public-sector hiring decisions. Justice Minister Mickey Amery introduced Bill 33, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, on Oct. 27. The bill would amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to prohibit provincial bodies from giving preference to certain candidates in hiring or promotion decisions based on protected personal categories such as race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and religious beliefs. “Hiring decisions should be about who is best qualified for the job, and these changes will help ensure that fairness is at the heart of hiring” said Premier Danielle Smith.



The new legislation would apply to provincial government departments, public agencies, municipalities, police services, school boards, and provincial health agencies. The restrictions could also extend to certain private and non-profit organizations receiving provincial funding to provide public services. Bill 33 would also prohibit public-sector employers covered under the law from requiring employees to undergo DEI training. It prohibits any training or workshop that “seeks to dictate, expressly or by implication, the range of acceptable or unacceptable opinions or beliefs on any political, historical, social or cultural issue or on a matter of conscience.”

Mickey Amery (Left)

6. University Defends Campus Free Expression

The Democracy Fund stated they are encouraged by the University of Calgary’s commitment to free expression for everyone involved in the debate that followed a Canadian Students for Free Speech event on campus, including those who strongly objected to it. On September 29, the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Canadian Students for Free Speech, TDF’s national campus program, held a “Make Your Case” debate on campus. Dr. Tom Flanagan, professor emeritus of political science, and Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey invited students to argue whether residential schools constituted genocide.

Tom Flanagan (Left) Drea Humphrey (Right)

Students who disagreed came to the table and made their case. The event ended early after an individual poured a bottle of water over Dr. Flanagan and Ms. Humphrey. In a statement, the University of Calgary said that while it does not endorse the views of the event’s organizers, it has “a responsibility to permit lawful assembly and expression, including when the ideas being expressed are unwelcome, upsetting or objectionable.” The university is reviewing its policies to ensure everyone on campus engages respectfully. TDF Executive Director, Mark Joseph, said: “The University of Calgary’s statement defends the right of our speakers to make their case, and the right of students, faculty and artists to say publicly that they are wrong. This is what a liberal democracy looks like when it works. The one thing that has no place in this exchange is the assault that ended the event, and we expect the university to enforce its code of conduct.” William Diaz, TDF’s National Campus Coordinator, who organized the event, said: “The goal of our organization is simple: encourage civil and respectful dialogue and debate over disagreements around some of the biggest issues facing the next generation. I want to encourage students to think critically about topics most people usually refrain from discussing out loud. Dialogue (and proper legislation) is the single best tool to prevent political violence and move forward as a society.” The “Make Your Case” series will continue at other Canadian universities this fall and winter.

7. Parental Rights Candidates Win School Boards

Parental rights advocacy groups and “pro-family” organizations are celebrating after over 27 school trustees who align with their values have been elected in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Back2Basics Durham and Campaign Life Coalition are celebrating after several school board trustee candidates they each endorsed for their pro-family and anti-sexual orientation and gender ideology in schools stance were elected.

In Durham, five candidates from a list of twelve endorsed by Back2Basics, a coalition of concerned parents and grandparents, were elected in the Durham Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board on Monday. In Toronto and further in the Greater Toronto Area, over 22 candidates whom Campaign Life Coalition, a pro-life, pro-family organization, believes to be “reliable votes on moral issues” have won. Back2Basics released a non-exhaustive list of 12 candidates whom they believed aligned with them on parental rights, educational success, merit-based achievement, secure learning environments, biological gender integrity, and having civic flags flown only by school boards. “Beyond the GTA, CLC-endorsed candidates won 7 of 9 available trustee seats at the Halton Catholic District School Board, and 8 of 9 seats at the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board were captured by candidates we green-lit,” Fonseca said. He said the victory represents “220,000 students” now having “greater spiritual protection, and being less at risk of sexualization.” Anna, a volunteer with the NCI won her seat as a school trustee in the Toronto area.

Background: Approximately 108 elected trustee positions on the main English-language public and Catholic school boards covering Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA: Toronto + Peel, York, Durham, and Halton regions), based on 2026 municipal election figures. Waterloo is separate.

Breakdown by Region and Board:

Toronto — 24 trustees

Public: TDSB — 12

Catholic: TCDSB — 12

Peel — 23 trustees

Public: PDSB — 12

Catholic: DPCDSB — 11

York — 22 trustees

Public: YRDSB — 12

Catholic: YCDSB — 10

Durham — 19 trustees

Public: DDSB — 11 elected*

Catholic: DCDSB — 8

Halton — 20 trustees

Public: HDSB — 11

Catholic: HCDSB — 9

Total: 108 trustees

8. European Nations Reject Canada’s EU Association

Germany, Italy and Greece have objected to wording describing Canada as an “associate member” of the European Union, while France has expressed reservations, leaving a proposal championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unresolved ahead of the Montreal summit with Prime Minister Mark Carney. At least four countries have objected on Tuesday to a draft statement containing the phrase. Germany wants the wording removed entirely. The dispute comes following Von der Leyen’s announcement during her State of the Union speech in Strasbourg last month. Von der Leyen had floated the proposal without first consulting European capitals. The offer was made without an established plan. “Associate membership” is not an existing EU membership category, and the proposal’s rights and obligations remain undefined. The decisions on association agreements require unanimous approval from the bloc’s 27 member countries.

Strasberg (Left) Ursula von der Leyen (Centre) Europe (Right)

9. Seven States Pursue Property Tax Limits

Lawmakers and citizens’ groups in the US fed up with annual increases that exceed inflation, have introduced property tax limitation ballot measures in seven states for the Nov. 3 elections.

Medicine

1. Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Questioned

It’s October again. Break out the pink ribbons, the pink cleats, the pink yogurt lids, and the pink buckets of fried chicken. America’s favorite corporate virtue-signaling ritual is upon us. For 40 years now, we’ve been told that “awareness” is the answer. Wear pink, run a 5K, buy a pink-ribboned product, and pat yourself on the back for joining the “fight.” But here’s the uncomfortable question nobody in the mainstream media wants to ask: What has all this pink actually accomplished? Breast cancer rates haven’t gone down. They’ve gone up. Fifty years ago, a woman faced a 1-in-20 lifetime risk. Today, that number has skyrocketed to 1 in 7. If “awareness” and “early detection” were the answer, we should be winning by now. Instead, the pink banners fly higher while the incidence rates climb right alongside them. This isn’t a coincidence. It’s a business model. Think Before You Pink!

2. Dr. Warsh Celebrates Open Vaccine Debate

One of healthcare’s biggest wins in recent years is that people can now openly question vaccines and discuss medical freedom, pediatrician Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh said last week on CHD.TV. Much of that change stems from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Warsh told Children’s Health Defense Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker. “You can love him, you can hate him, but ultimately, you can’t dismiss that he has brought these topics and discussions — like vaccines, like foods, just general health and prevention — out into the open in a way that it never was before,” Warsh said of Kennedy. “First, there has to be awareness before people can make a change,” Warsh added. “And I don’t think that most people were even aware of a lot of these questions and controversies just a couple of years ago, and now they are.” Warsh said vaccine safety and the childhood vaccine schedule were rarely open to debate in the past. Now, those subjects regularly make headlines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Left) Dr. Joel Warsh (Right)

Warsh credits Kennedy with bringing vaccine questions into the public eye. But he said the medical profession has largely resisted engaging with those questions, leaving the divide between opposing sides unresolved. “My big concern still remains that, regardless of what [Kennedy’s] doing, ultimately mainstream medicine isn’t hearing it,” he said. “And as soon as he’s not there anymore, anything [he did] will just get reversed.” Warsh warned that trust will not return unless the medical establishment changes course. Medicine is currently an untrustworthy profession, Warsh said, and “medicine deserves it… With COVID, it’s deserved. And it’s not coming back unless people stop getting forced to do things.”

3. Dr. Marik Highlights Cancer Immunotherapy Research

Dr. Paul Marik reported this week on the discovery of a 20-amino-acid peptide called “Thymosin Alpha-1,” originally discovered in the human thymus gland. Thymosin Alpha-1 demonstrates several actions that strengthen the immune system, including increasing CD8+ T cells.

This is particularly interesting in light of the well-described CD8+ T cell deficiencies frequently occurring in victims of COVID-19 mRNA genetic “vaccine” injections, and the correlation between these deficiencies and rising rates of aggressive cancers across all age groups. CD8+ T cells are essential to our bodies’ ability to identify and eliminate cancerous cells.

This represents another avenue for us to explore in helping COVID-19 “vaccine”-injured persons, especially with regard to “turbo” cancer. Stay tuned for more information about this and other exciting advances in cancer science.

Dr. Marik’s article is titled Thymosin Alpha-1 and Cancer: Restoring Immune Surveillance Through CD8+ T Cells, NK Cells, and the 5-Axis Model: Thymosin Alpha-1: Rebuilding Immune Surveillance, One T Cell at a Time.

Thymosin Alpha-1 (Left) Dr. Paul Marik (Centre) CD8+ T Cell (Right)

Legal

1. School District Abandons Secret Transition Policy

The School District of the Chatham’s Board of Education has agreed to permanently abandon a policy that allowed school staff to hide a child’s “gender transition” from parents. The agreement ends a federal lawsuit that Thomas More Society filed in August on behalf of Moms for Liberty. That agreement commits the district to honor the parental rights recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court. “No school has the authority to transition a child behind his or her parents’ backs, and the Supreme Court made that unmistakably clear. This board told New Jersey parents the ruling didn’t apply to them, kept its secret transition policy on the books, and forced families to go to federal court to protect their own children,” said Christopher Ferrara, Senior Counsel at Thomas More Society. “Now that policy is gone for good, every teacher and counselor in the district will receive a copy of the board’s written commitment to respect parents’ rights. Districts that choose to still hide children’s gender transitions from their parents can follow the Chathams’ lead and change course now, or they can explain themselves to a federal judge,” added Ferrara.



The board approved the settlement 7–0 at its October 12 meeting. It agreed that any future policy adopted or mandated by the state would be “compliant with United States Supreme Court precedent.” “The parents behind this case endured doxxing and harassment simply for asking their school district to respect their role as their children’s primary educators,” said Tina Descovich, CEO and co-Founder of Moms for Liberty. “Their perseverance has secured a promise that protects every family in the Chathams, and we hope school boards across the country take note. Moms for Liberty will keep standing with parents in every district that tries to come between them and their children.”

Christopher Ferrara (Left) Tina Descovich (Right)

2. NHS Reverses Gender-Based Hospital Placement

The U.K.’s National Health Service has taken another step toward purging transgender ideology from hospitals. According to new guidance published on October 15, trans-identifying patients will now be placed in hospital wards that accord to their sex rather than their self-professed “gender identity.” This is a direct reversal of NHS England’s 2019 guidance, which formally instructed hospitals to place trans-identifying patients in wards that accorded to their “gender identity” rather than their sex. After the 2019 guidance implementing gender ideology took effect, nurses faced discipline and even suspension for “misgendering” patients; for objecting to trans-identifying men in their changerooms; and for saying they felt “unsafe” with trans-identifying males watching them undress. Some nurses who complained were told that they needed “re-education,” and pro-LGBT groups demanded that they become more accepting. Now, those nurses have won. This reversal was not voluntary; the new guidance makes it crystal clear that the NHS was forced to make the changes based on the court rulings.

3. Street Preacher’s Criminal Charges Withdrawn

The Democracy Fund announced that Crown prosecutors have withdrawn the criminal charge against Pastor Jeffrey Sapocinik, who was arrested while preaching in the Toronto area. Pastor Sapocinik — a street preacher and pastor of Narrow Way Baptist Church — was arrested on July 19, 2025 and charged with causing a disturbance under s. 175 of the Criminal Code. Over the fourteen months that followed, TDF lawyers appeared in court on Pastor Sapocinik’s behalf numerous times, and made sustained submissions to the Crown on the Charter implications of prosecuting public religious expression. TDF is pleased to announce that the charge was withdrawn on September 23, 2026, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto.

Jeffrey Sapocinik

More about Pastor Jeffrey Sapocinik’s mission. On April 23, 2023, Bro. Jeffrey Sapocinik was officially called by the membership of Grace Missionary Baptist Church to be their new pastor.

4. AI Companies Face Copyright Lawsuits

Developers of artificial intelligence have been hit with dozens of lawsuits brought by content creators who allege the companies stole their work to turn a profit and create products that may ultimately replace their industries. The suits, brought by news outlets, authors, photographers, and songwriters, argue that the companies used their work to train and develop AI tools without compensating them, while at the same time racing to make their creative work obsolete. Santa Clara Law professor Edward Lee runs an online tracker showing that nearly 100 such cases are in the discovery or pre-discovery phases while litigants gather evidence for the courts. As a rapidly expanding AI industry sparks growing alarm over its potential to destroy humanity, these lawsuits capture another aspect of concern—that the technology also poses an existential-level threat to traditional content creation industries.

Edward Lee (Left)

5. Carpay Demands Chief Justice’s Recusal

John Carpay writes: “Chief Justice Richard Wagner should recuse himself entirely from the Supreme Court of Canada’s consideration of the federal government’s appeal of lower court rulings, which rebuked its illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act against the peaceful Freedom Convoy. The Supreme Court has now agreed to hear Ottawa’s appeal, after the federal government lost in both the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal. In 2022, Wagner described the protest in downtown Ottawa as involving “hostage-taking” and the beginning of “anarchy.” He attributed the protest to a “certain ignorance” and a “bad understanding” of Canadian law. He also condemned what he called “attacks” on the justice system and democratic institutions and later associated the Freedom Convoy with “disinformation.” These were extraordinary — and entirely inappropriate — comments for Canada’s Chief Justice to make about events that could reasonably have been expected to produce litigation reaching the Supreme Court. Canadians should not be asked to trust that a judge who publicly denounced one side of a major national controversy can later approach that same controversy with the appearance of complete neutrality.”

Some background regarding Justice Wagner and his public actions during the Covid-19 crimes against humanity: In 2021 he directed that access to the Supreme Court courtroom by staff (law clerks, registry clerks, court attendants) for the fall session would be conditional on being fully “vaccinated.” His well-documented public comments concern the Freedom Convoy (described as a “small beginning of anarchy” and involving people taking citizens “hostage”), which have fueled separate bias/recusal debates in the Emergencies Act appeal.

Background: Justice Wagner characterized elements of the peaceful 2022 Canadian Freedom Protests as attacks on the state, the justice system, and democratic institutions that “must be strongly condemned” by those in power. He also spoke of the need to protect institutions from actions that undermine democracy, judicial independence, and respect for the rule of law.

In an interview with the publication Le Devoir on April 9, 2022, Wagner stated (translated here to English- French original below) “What we saw recently on Wellington Street here is a small beginning of anarchy, where some people decided to take other citizens hostage, to take the law into their own hands, to not respect the mechanism. […] I find that worrying.”

(Original French: “Ce qu’on a vu récemment sur la rue Wellington, ici, c’est un petit début d’anarchie où certaines personnes ont décidé de prendre d’autres citoyens en otages, de prendre la loi entre leurs mains, de ne pas respecter le mécanisme. […] Ça, je trouve ça inquiétant.”)

In Wagner’s defence, here is a picture of him demonstrating his Christmas spirit dressed up as Santa Claus:

Richard Wagner

6. Appeals Court Questions Vaccine Committee Suspension

A U.S. federal appeals court has questioned the authority of a Massachusetts judge who suspended 13 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a federal vaccine advisory committee appointed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. On June 9, 2025, Secretary Kennedy removed all 17 appointed members of ACIP, an action described as an effort to restore public trust in federal vaccine recommendations and address concerns about conflicts of interest among members of the committee. Kennedy called for independent review of vaccine safety and effectiveness and greater transparency related to the committee’s work. Kennedy subsequently appointed new members but the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical trade organizations sued Kennedy in July 2025, challenging his removal of former ACIP members and appointment of new members, as well as changes to federal vaccine policy recommendations for children recommended by the new ACIP. On Mar. 16, 2026, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy stated that medical trade organizations were likely to succeed in their challenge. U.S. Department of Justice attorney Matthew Zorn argued that Judge Murphy did not have the legal authority to suspend Secretary Kennedy’s appointments. Zorn asked the appeals court to vacate the order so Kennedy could reconstitute ACIP and resume its vaccine policymaking work. Chief Judge David Barron questioned the scope of the order and what injury it was intended to prevent. He said, “It’s hard to know precisely what harm this relief was designed to address.” The three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit heard arguments on Oct. 6, 2026. The panel has not yet issued a ruling.

Background: U.S. District Judge Brian Edward Murphy (of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts) was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2024. He was He was recommended by Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

Warren wrote this in a statement about Trump’s nomination of Kennedy. “RFK Jr. wants to stop parents from protecting their babies from measles and his ideas would welcome the return of polio. He has spread conspiracy theories on everything from COVID to mass shootings,”

Brian Murphy, Matthew Zorn, David Barron, Elizabeth Warren

More Background: Here are the members of the committee which RFK Jr appointed and which Judge Murphy disbanded:

Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD (Chair) — Pediatric cardiologist; Medical Director, For Hearts and Souls Free Medical Clinic

Kimberly Biss, MD — Obstetrician and gynecologist

Hillary Blackburn, PharmD, MBA — Director of Medication Access and Affordability, AscensionRx

Sean Downing, MD — Internal medicine and pediatrics physician

Angelina Farella, MD — Pediatrician

Evelyn (Ewelina) Griffin, MD — Obstetrician-gynecologist; Louisiana Surgeon General

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD — Psychiatrist and neuroscientist (formerly NIH)

Retsef Levi, PhD — Professor of Operations Management, MIT Sloan

Cody (Herman) Meissner, MD — Pediatrician (Dartmouth/Geisel; former ACIP member)

James Pagano, MD — Emergency medicine physician

Vicky Pebsworth, PhD, RN — Nurse and public health researcher (associated with National Vaccine Information Center)

Raymond Pollak, MD — Transplant surgeon/immunobiologist

Catherine Stein, PhD — Epidemiologist/professor (Case Western Reserve)

Adam Urato, MD — Obstetrician-gynecologist/maternal-fetal medicine

Michael Ross who withdrew before serving.

Robert Malone (biochemist; early mRNA researcher and prominent COVID-vaccine critic; served as vice chair) was a key early appointee and active through late 2025/early 2026 meetings but resigned around March 24, 2026, after the ruling.

Martin Kulldorff (biostatistician; Great Barrington Declaration co-author) was among the initial June 2025 appointees but is not listed on the final 2026 CDC roster (he moved to another HHS role).

RFK-Appointed Committee

7. Alberta Judge Rejects Lenient Stabbing Sentence

Justice Steven Bilodeau has sentenced a man to 18 months in jail for stabbing a stranger with a hunting knife, rejecting a six-month sentence proposed by both the defence and Crown. Shaye Riley Bird, 23, pleaded guilty in Alberta’s Court of Justice in August to assault causing bodily harm and breaching a weapons prohibition order, after the attack in downtown Edmonton in May. The judge wrote that “it is no small thing to reject a joint submission.” Case law says a sentencing judge should not depart from a joint submission unless the submission brings “the administration of justice into disrepute” or is “not in the public interest,” he added. “This case features several errors in principle. They result in a proposition that constitutes one of those rare instances—a joint submission that is unhinged from what would be reasonable,” Bilodeau said. The judge wrote that the proposed sentence did not adequately reflect the severity of the random group attack with a knife, did not give “meaningful effect to the serious and lasting impact upon the victim,” and the proposed concurrent sentence did not include any “meaningful sanction” for the breach of the weapons prohibition order. The judge said that while higher courts urge judges to consider an offender’s aboriginal background during sentencing, that doesn’t mean offenders receive a “race-based discount on sentence.”

Background: On May 3, 2026, in downtown Edmonton, 23-year-old Shaye Riley Bird and others approached a stranger wearing headphones at Churchill Square and attacked him. Bird stabbed the man in the buttocks with a hunting knife, causing a wound that bled heavily. The group stole the victim’s headphones and fled. Police soon arrested Bird, who still had the bloody knife and blood on his clothing. He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and breaching a weapons ban from his release conditions.

Interestingly we are not able to find a photo of Shaye Riley Bird in the news articles about the assault and stabbing.

Citizen Action

1. Chuck Black Seeks Independent Media Nominations

Chuck Black is a freelance journalist who publishes the Freedom Forum News substack. Black is putting together the 2027 edition of “Important and Influential Canadian “NEW” Media Outlets.” Black invites you to pass along any news outlets or content creators you would like included on the list. Black is especially interested in promoting independent “new media” outlets who don’t accept Heritage Canada or Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) funding and talk about things normally avoided in the legacy media. He’s told his list is creating quite a stir at the Federal level, in legacy media and the unions representing “accredited” CRA approved journalists. Contact Black at: Chuck.Black@protonmail.com

2. BioWare Closes Amid Cultural Controversy

Video game developer BioWare announced Wednesday that it’s closing its doors after more than three decades and critics argued that a focus on woke proselytizing in its products played a role in its demise. BioWare’s final game was 2024’s Dragon Age which was panned by gamers due to the game’s heavy infusion of transgender “representation,” such as a widely mocked scene in which a character demonstrates the “right” way to convey genuine contrition for “misgendering” a comrade. While the game’s gender politics may not be the sole reason for its failure, it came at a time when mainstream audiences’ patience for “woke” lectures in entertainment and business had been pushed to its breaking point.

3. Female Athletes Protest Transgender Runner

On October 13, a group of high school girls from the Camas High School girls’ cross-country team in Washington state walked off the course during a race against Battle Ground High School to protest the participation of a trans-identifying male. Scarcely a month previously, on September 5, the same boy had placed 76th in the 5,000-meter junior varsity race as a member of the boys’ cross-country team. The male student had begun identifying as a female and — in the same season — switched to a girls’ team, where he placed second in the girls’ junior varsity 5,000-meter race on September 26. When he arrived at Battle Ground High School, 38 days after competing as a male, 13 girls decided to protest the unfairness by declining to participate. Video of the walk-off quickly went viral. “We did it because we didn’t want to act like we were OK with what was happening,’’ says Sierre Retzlaff. The 12 girls who left the course on October 13 — half of the 24-member team — were protesting the boy’s inclusion on their own team.

Logan Mihailoff (Camas High School junior), the transgender-identifying male runner at the center of the story who switched from the boys’ to the girls’ cross-country team midseason

4. Manitoba Citizens Bring Inquiry to Parliamentarian

On October 14th, 15 concerned citizens from the Brandon-Souris constituency met with MP Grant Jackson at his office to discuss the Allison Inquiry. At first, their goal was to convince Grant to attend the Allison Inquiry in Ottawa, but after learning that he had a prior engagement their goal quickly changed to having an in person meeting with him, and bringing the Allison Inquiry “experience” to him. They had a health care professional speak about her 5 vaccine injured clients and the craziness of mandates and lockdowns at the time. She explained all the health/pandemic discrepancies from what she had learned in her years of education to what actually rolled out to the general public in 2021-22. Things like quarantining the healthy instead of the sick. Protecting jobs and the economy instead of shutting down local businesses. And the importance of keeping kids in school. They also presented the National Citizens Inquiry Final Report and the True Facts C-19 Report by Ken Drysdale and shared their favourite testimonies. And lastly, they played a video of Jason Dziver from Strathclair Manitoba who was vaccine injured after 2 Moderna shots in 2021. Jason was a healthy and fit 47 year old and in his words “was in the best shape of his life” before his vaccine injury. He had a successful career, a fiancé and dreamed about their future together. Sadly, he lost all of those things shortly after being injured and to this date, still has not received any compensation from our government. He has had to cash in some of his retirement savings just to live and is currently trying to make ends meet on a small disability claim from his previous employment. They write: “All in all, I think the meeting with Grant went very well. It brought some much needed awareness to our community and thankfully we were also able to raise a small amount of financial support to help Jason with his day to day living expenses. If you’d like to learn more about Jason’s journey or support him in any way, please see his videos and contact information below.” To donate via e-transfer - jdziver@mymts.net

Grant Jackson (Left) Ken Drysdale (Centre) Jason Dziver (Right)

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. TD Bank Blocks Organization Payments

A message from a Vaccine Choice Canada supporter: “I called TD Visa this morning to ask why they have been blocking payments to selected companies, including Vaccine Choice Canada. They also blocked my subscription payment to the Epoch Times and to a few other organizations that I deal with. The answer I received was a simple, “suspicious activity”. I realize that TD was also the bank that froze accounts of some of protesting truckers in Ottawa so they seem to be judgemental and high-handed anyway so I’m not surprised, just annoyed.”

2. Researchers Challenge Countermeasure Framework

From the Netherlands case: “The core of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt’s research hinges on the hidden architecture of U.S. legislation enacted over decades. A web of statutes—including the Public Health Service Act, the PREP Act, and specific provisions within the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act—gradually transferred authority over public health crises away from regulatory agencies and into the hands of the executive branch and national security apparatus. Under this framework, the injections distributed to the global population were legally classified not as traditional pharmaceutical products, but as “countermeasures.” Under U.S. law, emergency countermeasures are not subject to standard Current Good Manufacturing Practices, labeling laws, or traditional clinical validation. By declaring a public health emergency, the federal government legally triggered a state where safety testing could be truncated, altered, or bypassed entirely under the guise of national security. The fraud would be demonstrated by the fact that an intramuscular injection can never generate localized mucosal immunity, making the promise of protection and prevention of transmission a deliberate deception from day one. The clear intent to harm therefore resides solely in the application of these substances, as well as in the design itself: the genetic platform forces the body into the uncontrolled production of foreign proteins inside vital organs and vascular walls, provoking a targeted autoimmune self-destruction through the attack of its own T-cells. Engineering a design that systematically programs the body’s defense mechanism to destroy its own organism speaks for a clear intent to cause harm.



Yeadon’s expert testimony explicitly states that the toxicity of these injections cannot be attributed to structural rushing or accidents. Because the dangerous biological mechanisms—such as the selection of mRNA sequences are designed to force the human body to produce uncontrolled amounts of toxic proteins.

Sasha Latypova (Left) Dr. Mike Yeadon (Right)

3. Bernier Condemns Race-Based Criminal Sentencing

From Maxine Bernier with the People’s Party of Canada – “In the recent Cope case, the Supreme Court upheld a reduced sentence for an Indigenous offender who brutally assaulted his intimate partner. The trial judge imposed five years. A sentencing circle, an Indigenous conflict-resolution practice, recommended three. The Supreme Court said three was right, scolding the trial judge for not giving enough weight to “Indigenous legal traditions.” There is no such thing as “Indigenous law.” And Indigenous traditions should not override Canadian law as written by Parliament. The result? An offender receives a discount, not because of the facts of his crime, but because of his background. This is not justice. It is racial accounting dressed up as reconciliation. Make no mistake: equality before the law, a foundational principle of Western civilization, no longer applies in Canada. The Supreme Court has replaced it with a system in which justice is administered according to group membership, ancestry, and historical grievance. And it does not stop with Indigenous offenders. The same logic is being extended through Impact of Race and Culture Assessments to other groups. The principle is always the same: some Canadians are treated as members of groups with historical grievances, while others are treated as individuals responsible for their actions. The People’s Party believes in ONE STANDARD OF JUSTICE FOR EVERY CANADIAN. You do the crime, you do the time. Full stop.”

Maxime Bernier

4. Rosario Exposes Illusion of Political Choice

From Rosario, a retired Canadian National Railway employee: If powerful political interests are shaping this country’s direction, how do you keep the population from revolting? Give them the illusion of choice. Change the jerseys. Change the faces. Give people a few victories. No more free drugs. A marginal tax adjustment. A handful of promises. The sheep celebrate. Different shepherd. Same direction. Globalists advance their agenda. Government promises to reverse it, but doesn’t. Elections come and go, but the same insiders, lobbyists, and powerful interests remain. Canadians keep fighting over which jersey deserves their loyalty. The greatest political illusion is convincing people they’re in control while ensuring their choices never threaten those holding power. Give the sheep just enough hope. Just enough change. Just enough outrage at the other team. Keep them divided, distracted, and fighting each other instead of questioning who’s directing the herd. How many broken promises? Political betrayals? Conservative governments that conserve absolutely nothing? How much worse does Canada need to get before people wake up? Real change doesn’t come from changing jerseys. It comes from changing who holds power. But here’s what they should fear. The day the sheep realize they’re being herded is the day the shepherds lose control. Stop worshipping parties. Stop celebrating crumbs. Stop mistaking a change of jerseys for a change of direction. The illusion only works as long as we believe it.

Additional Call to Action

1. Nominate Honest Independent Canadian Media Outlets

Call to Action: Please consider nominating VCC, NCI, DrTrozzi or your other favorite real news and information sources for the 2027 edition of “Important and Influential Canadian “NEW” Media Outlets” by emailing Chuck.Black@protonmail.com. You can follow the progress at Chuck Black’s Substack.

TAKE ACTION

Wisdom of the Week

Laureen Heisler wrote – A better “future future is possible. It is not guaranteed. It requires exactly what the narrative fears most: people who refuse to be programmed, who ask the questions, who pay the price of being called bigots and racists and deniers, and who stand firm anyway. It requires all those who can stand in the fire and not be burned. It requires everyone who has already felt the heat and stayed standing, everyone who has been called the names and refused to flinch, everyone who has been cast out and discovered that exile is survivable, and everyone who is willing to walk into that fire for the first time because they have seen what is on the other side. It requires the few who have already been tested, and the many who are ready to be tested, the ones who will be called bigots and racists and deniers in the days ahead and will hold the line anyway. Because seeing alone changes nothing. Standing in the fire changes everything. The machine counts on the fact that most people who see will still do nothing, out of fear, out of fatigue, out of the weight of the programming itself. It has not counted on the possibility that enough people will look up, and see the prison, and refuse to go back to sleep. That is the only thing the mechanism cannot survive.”

Joke of the Week

A Funny Poster on the wall of a Men’s washroom from my recent brief visit home to Bancroft Ontario

Song of the Week

Mischa Maisky plays Bach Cello Suite No.1 in G

Additional Resources

The Corporation of Canada and its accomplices have been injecting the population with turbo cancer causing so-called “vaccines” and handing out pink ribbons. Here are just some of the things we have been doing to reveal the cause and stop the problem, while being attacked by these same tax collecting criminals: