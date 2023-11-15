Canada may still be captured, but truth and liberty are gaining some ground on planet Earth

Though names and faces in Canada’s governments and institutions are still suppressing science, violating human rights, muzzling and persecuting nurses, doctors and scientists , while promoting adulterated and contaminated dangerous genetic injections, there are some bright spots in the world. Here is my short announcement about events I will be participating in with the Romanian government this weekend. You are warmly invited to join us for free on line. Check out the international line up and important topics.

To livestream the events freely, and for more information, go to: InternationalCovidSummit.com

