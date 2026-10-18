This week’s victories reflect growing efforts to expose conflicts of interest, strengthen institutional oversight, and ensure that powerful organizations answer for their actions.

In the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating financial relationships between vaccine manufacturers, insurers, medical organizations, and physicians. The investigation has reportedly reached individual pediatricians, raising important questions about financial incentives, potential conflicts of interest, and transparency in medical decision-making.

Meanwhile, a federal judge granted final approval to a $44 million settlement involving Pfizer’s smoking-cessation drug Chantix. The lawsuit alleged manufacturing failures that resulted in contamination with potentially carcinogenic nitrosamines. Although Pfizer denied wrongdoing, the settlement represents a significant development in efforts to hold pharmaceutical manufacturers accountable for product quality and safety.

In Canada, The Democracy Fund has launched an independent forensic investigation into the wave of arson attacks and vandalism targeting churches and synagogues since 2021. Led by experienced fire investigator Glenn Baxter, the initiative aims to examine the evidence, identify investigative shortcomings, and publish findings that could support future legal action and public accountability.

From pharmaceutical industry scrutiny to independent investigations, these initiatives demonstrate the importance of persistent public pressure in uncovering wrongdoing and pursuing meaningful accountability.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Index

Call to Action

Albertans Monday October 19th referendum including advancing your exit from the Corporation of Canada.

TAKE ACTION

Highlight

An article about the dangers of intellectual cowardliness: The Tyrannical Father — An Essay on the Archetype That Keeps the Mother in the Room

Political

1. Alberta’s October 19 referendum

Alberta will hold a referendum on October 19 with a separation question on the ballot. The question about possible separation reads: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?” Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre recently urged his fellow Albertans to vote for the province to remain part of Canada and “renew their faith” in unity, arguing that leaving the country won’t solve any problems in the fight against federal overreach.

Daniel Smith, Elon Musk, Pierre Poilievre

Smith has said she hopes that Albertans vote for Canadian unity. Meanwhile, Elon Musk weighed in on the debate around some Canadian provinces potentially becoming independent, saying that Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec should leave Canada. Over the weekend, the Parti Québécois rose to power after winning the general election. This party’s main agenda is for Quebec to separate from Canada.

2. Ottawa’s Crackdown, Alberta’s Reckoning

A message from Gather 2030:

“With advance voting reportedly underway in Alberta on the sovereignty question, I’ve been thinking about something that happened in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. The Emergencies Act had been invoked five days earlier. Parliament was sitting that Saturday, debating its use while police were forcefully clearing the streets outside. I remember watching footage afterward of a man from Alberta, slowly stepping backward as police advanced, asking one simple question: “Are you going to push me all the way back to Alberta?” I don’t know who that man was, but I’ve thought about his question many times since. I believe what happened in Ottawa went too far. A line was crossed that can never be uncrossed, setting in motion a chain of events whose consequences may unfold for the rest of our lives. For me, it spawned a conviction that my loyalty does not belong unconditionally to a government, a Parliament, or even the political arrangements we call a country, provinces and municipalities. My loyalty belongs to something older and more fundamental: the freedoms we believe were given to us by God, defended by our ancestors and sought by generations who came here from nations where corruption and oppression had made peaceful life impossible. I believe hundreds of thousands of Canadians came away from Ottawa questioning not simply the conduct of their government, but the allegiance they owed to it. Those questions do not disappear when a protest ends, an election passes or a government changes. And so, as Albertans consider their future and their relationship with Confederation, I find myself thinking about that man on Wellington Street, being pushed backward toward a home thousands of kilometres away. Ottawa told us to go home. You got to wonder if anyone considered what might happen when we got there?”

3. Brodie Proposes Reinstatement With Back Pay

One BC leader Dallas Brodie says the party would reinstate nurses and other frontline healthcare workers who remain out of work because of COVID-era “vaccine” mandates, with back pay. Brodie argues that bringing qualified healthcare workers back into the workforce would help address staffing shortages in British Columbia.

Dallas Brodie (left)

4. CDC Quietly Revises COVID Vaccine Guidance

CDC COVID guidance has quietly become substantially more cautious, especially for children and pregnancy, United States, October 16. A new examination of CDC guidance found that language explicitly concluding that COVID-vaccine benefits outweigh myocarditis risks has disappeared. The CDC also removed its earlier pregnancy evidence summary, replaced it largely with manufacturer package-insert language discussing risks and unknowns, and now identifies vaccination of healthy children and healthy adults under 65 as off-label under current FDA approvals. This is probably the most directly relevant COVID-vaccine story of the period.

Medicine

1. Federal Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation

Message from Sayer Ji:

“HHS has opened the first federal health inquiry into wireless radiation in a decade […] The research Kennedy is asking for has been sitting in an open database for years. […] For more than fifteen years, GreenMedInfo has indexed the peer-reviewed literature on electromagnetic field exposure under a single heading: Electromagnetic Field Harms. As of this week, that page holds 1,009 research abstracts, tagged to 156 distinct health outcomes and 30 natural substances studied for protective effects."

Sayer Ji (left)

Every record links to its PubMed entry. Anyone can read it. The outcomes with the most studies behind them are not exotic. They are oxidative stress, DNA damage, male infertility, lipid peroxidation, cognitive decline, cancers, low sperm quality, brain cancer, headache, sleep disorders and fatigue. Further down the list: childhood leukemia, acoustic neuroma, salivary gland disease, hearing disorders, ALS, Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorders, birth defects, hypothyroidism, autoimmune disease.

2. U.S. Mortality and Boosters Decline

Alex Berenson writes:

“In August, the Society of Actuaries issued its newest “Quarterly Mortality Monitoring Report for the U.S. Population.” The report — based on official federal death totals — hasn’t gotten much notice. It should. Deaths in the United States fell a stunning 7 percent in winter 2026 compared to 2025, adjusted for age and population, the actuaries reported. People in their fifties had the largest drop, 8.4 percent. Guess what else plunged last year? If you said the number of Americans getting Covid jabs, you’re right! In 2025, despite continued public health and media prodding, Americans of all ages finally and decisively rejected further Covid boosters. Only about 1 in 5 adults over 65 took them during the fall 2025 and winter 2026 season, according to Centers for Disease Control data. Among adults aged 18-64, the rate was stunningly low — about 1 in 20. What we can say for sure is that the rejection of mRNA shots has not led to a rise in Covid deaths.”

3. CDC’s Vaccine Fertility Claims Challenged

Life Site News reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the 2026–2027 version of the COVID-19 shot for most Americans.

In an October 8 post primarily aimed at those who want to have children, the CDC states that the COVID shot “is recommended for all adults ages 18 years and older,” plus “all children ages 6 months–17 years with moderate to severe immunocompromise,” while recommending it through “shared clinical decision-making” for all other children. “There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men,” it claims.

Reacting to the denial of fertility problems, Brownstone Institute president Jeffrey Tucker asked, “What evidence do you need? We have clinical trial data, VAERS, V-safe, global data on fertility collapse, and the testimony of countless OB-GYNs, not to mention millions of women who report cycle disruption.” Contrary to the CDC’s assurances, there is a large body of evidence justifying concerns about the safety of the shots.

4. Miki Willis Exposes Hospital Protocols

In 2020, Miki Willis released a documentary that sent shockwaves around the world. Plandemic became a global phenomenon as the most seen and censored independent movie in history. Critics labeled it a “baseless conspiracy theory.” However, six years later, every claim made in Plandemic has been validated as accurate. Understandably, many people are still struggling to comprehend the medical tyranny we all just lived through.

Miki Willis (left)

Willis has just released “Bad Medicine”. Bad Medicine conducts a pandemic post mortem that refuses to neglect the deaths of the 1,167,210 Americans who lost their lives in isolated ICU beds, fighting a potential biological weapon and, more disturbingly, the toxic treatment protocols designated for hospitalized COVID patients.

Dr. Pierre Kory writes:

“Bad Medicine documents one of the most painful and misunderstood chapters of the pandemic—what happened inside hospitals when fear, policy, and institutional incentives collided with desperate families trying to save their loved ones. It is a chapter in modern medicine that history must never forget. Medicine cannot heal if it refuses to examine its own history. And history cannot be honest if these stories are forgotten. This book ensures they won’t be.”

5. UN Pandemic Declaration Sparks Controversy

On October 12, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a new pandemic declaration, with 153 countries voting in favor, three against, and two abstaining. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the declaration. Paragraph 57 explicitly calls for governments to counter vaccine hesitancy as part of broader efforts against health-related “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Nicolas Hulscher responded with:

“The declaration is non-binding and does not itself authorize censorship, compulsory vaccination, or expanded WHO enforcement powers. However, it establishes a broad international policy agenda that seriously endangers health freedom. Questioning a vaccine’s safety, effectiveness, necessity, or long-term consequences is not misinformation. It is an essential part of scientific inquiry and informed medical decision-making. The scientific community must remain free to investigate adverse events, challenge regulatory decisions, publish contradictory findings, and question public-health policies without fear of retaliation. Vaccine hesitancy is NOT misinformation. Scientific dissent is NOT disinformation. Questioning public-health authorities is NOT a threat to public health. No international pandemic framework should undermine those fundamental principles.”

Nicolas Hulscher (left)

6. Navarro Accuses Fauci of Misconduct

In his new book, “Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison,” Peter Navarro, Ph.D. said Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly acknowledged important facts in private diary entries during the COVID-19 pandemic, then publicly pursued contradictory policies that harmed Americans.

“He should wind up in prison, and we’ve got the receipts in this book to put him there,” Navarro said. Navarro sees the promotion of Paxlovid over hydroxychloroquine as an example of what he called the “medical industrial complex,” where pharmaceutical companies, government grant makers, insurers and researchers have financial incentives that conflict with patients’ well-being.

Dr. Peter Navarro (left)

“It’s the grants, people who get the grants, the people who give the grants. It’s Big Pharma, it’s the medical insurance,” Navarro said. “They don’t have our interests in their interest. They have their interests in their interest.” He added: “It’s just so extraordinary that a guy who … in all likelihood was responsible for the creation of the pandemic could get a bobblehead and millions of dollars in fortune out of that and not be held accountable.” He hopes the book helps change that.

“The ending is not written yet,” he said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do with ‘Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,’ to write the ending where he is held accountable for all of the misery that he imposed on just about everybody in this world.”

7. Pediatrician Challenges Vaccine Safety Policies

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper is a board‑certified pediatrician with 46 years of clinical experience. This is the message she delivered at the National Institutes of Health recently:

“I’ve practiced in group and solo settings, served as director of pediatric education for a residency program, and received numerous awards for child‑health initiatives. My solo practice had 3,500 general pediatric patients. I spent five years as medical director of the Autism Research Institute. By caring for and consulting on more than 600 children with autism from five countries and 20 states, and hundreds of children with complex chronic illnesses. My concerns about vaccine safety began in 1999 after my patient experienced a severe and irreversible reaction following a vaccine I gave. The trajectory of my career changed. I left a secure academic position I loved and opened a solo practice dedicated to children whose medical needs were not being met. My concerns about vaccine safety extend far beyond the narrow question of whether vaccines cause autism. In my experience, vaccines contribute to oxidative or mitochondrial stress in all children. In 2005, I gave grand rounds at the university where I had been chief resident. Simply raising the possibility that the accelerated vaccine schedule might contribute to rising autism prevalence resulted in my adjunct faculty appointment not being renewed. In 2006, I met with the American Academy of Pediatrics leadership to discuss vaccine safety concerns — which were dismissed. My clinical observations was that children who got more vaccines were more likely to develop chronic illnesses. In my practice, under‑vaccinated children had lower rates of chronic diseases. Children who received any vaccines in their first year of life showed higher odds of developmental delays, asthma and ear infections compared with unvaccinated children. I have faced over 25 years of institutional resistance. Today is the day for NIH to take our concerns seriously and develop strategies and policies to help this generation of children. I am at your service.”

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper (left)

8. Dr. Trozzi’s Guide to Influenza Prevention

Message from Dr. Mark Trozzi:

Please share this information and let’s have a healthy influenza season rather than a healthy hunting season for big pharma.

9. EU Cracks Down on Unreported Trials

EMA launches stronger effort to expose unpublished clinical-trial results, European Union, October 16. European regulators are increasing pressure on drug companies and other trial sponsors to publish results on time. The EMA and EU member states are introducing monitoring systems that identify trials whose results have gone unreported, plus repeated notices to delinquent sponsors. For anyone concerned about selective publication of favorable pharmaceutical data, this is an important transparency development. PharmExec

Legal

1. Dutch Vaccine Injury Lawsuit Targets Global Figures

Legal Case in the Netherlands - The historic civil lawsuit in the Netherlands is brought by seven Pfizer “vaccine”-injured individuals, represented by attorney Peter W.H. Stassen, seeking individual accountability from global figures like Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, along with the State of The Netherlands and no fewer than thirteen high-ranking defendants from politics, business, media, and science. This lawsuit marks an unprecedented confrontation between citizens and global institutions. Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Peter W.H. Stassen

2. Texas Probes Pediatric Vaccine Incentives

Texas Attorney General’s investigation into vaccine financial incentives is now reaching pediatricians, United States, October 14. Texas AG Ken Paxton is investigating alleged financial relationships among vaccine manufacturers, insurers, the American Academy of Pediatrics and physicians.

Reporting this week revealed that at least one pediatrician has received demands concerning records related to vaccine incentives and potentially deceptive conduct. The allegations remain allegations, and pediatricians quoted in the reporting dispute the premise that vaccination is lucrative, but an attorney general formally examining vaccine-related financial incentives is highly significant for critics of pharmaceutical influence.

Ken Paxton (left)

3. Pfizer’s $44 Million Chantix Settlement Approved

Pfizer’s $44-million Chantix settlement receives final court approval, United States, October 13. A federal judge granted final approval to the class settlement concerning Pfizer’s smoking-cessation drug Chantix.

Plaintiffs alleged that manufacturing failures resulted in contamination with nitrosamines, which include probable carcinogens. Pfizer denied wrongdoing but agreed to a $44 million settlement. The October 13 judgment closed the multidistrict litigation. Justia Law.

Background: Chantix (varenicline) is Pfizer’s prescription smoking-cessation drug. It works by partially stimulating nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing nicotine cravings and withdrawal while also making cigarettes less rewarding. The FDA approved Chantix in 2006. In 2021, Pfizer recalled all U.S. lots after detecting N-nitroso-varenicline, a nitrosamine impurity that may increase cancer risk with prolonged exposure above accepted levels. Generic varenicline remains available.

Citizen Action

1. Sydney Rally Challenges Vaccine Mandates

The Australian Vaccine Risk Network has announced the one-month countdown to the No Jab, No Play rally in Sydney! The rally is to express opposition to the No Jab, No Play legislation that punishes vaccine risk aware parents in New South Wales, Australia.

They post:

“This is a vital opportunity to stand together and call for an end to policies that deny children access to early education and care simply because their parents have exercised informed choice about medical decisions. By showing up in strong numbers we send a clear message that we support brave MPs like John Ruddick in bringing forward legislation to remove No Jab No Play in NSW. We have waited 10 years for this opportunity and we need to make the most of it. The rally is scheduled for outside NSW Parliament House on 10 November at 6pm.”

Visit the Australia Vaccine-Risk Network for more info.

2. Ottawa Event Examines Christian Freedoms

Last week Derek Sloan spoke at an event at the Capital City Biker’s Church in Ottawa entitled “Are Canadian Christians Safe?“. He was joined by great speakers including the Honourable Stockwell Day, Oklahoma Senator Shane Jett, Rev. Dr. Devin Seghers, and special guests including Barry Neufeld, Linda Gibbons, and Billboard Chris.

Derek Sloan

3. Independent Investigation Into Religious-Site Attacks

The Democracy Fund has launched an independent forensic investigation into the wave of arson attacks and vandalism against churches and synagogues across Canada since 2021. It is the first known independent forensic review of these attacks.

Leading the investigation is Glenn Baxter, a serving Fire Marshal with more than 20 years in fire protection and over 350 origin and cause investigations behind him. Glenn will examine the evidence, methods and conclusions in these cases and compare them with standard fire investigation practice.

His findings will be published in a public report that identifies any systemic gaps and assesses whether broader patterns emerge across the attacks. The report may inform future legal action, public advocacy and efforts to seek government accountability.

4. BC Parties Questioned on COVID Accountability

Wayne Llewellyn sent this message to all Leaders and Representatives of Registered Political Parties in British Columbia:

“What did we learn from the COVID-19 experience, and what will your party do differently next time? The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) heard testimony from approximately 500 witnesses. Its Commissioners produced reports containing hundreds of recommendations addressing government accountability, transparency, emergency powers, public health policy, institutional decision-making and preparedness for future crises. You do not have to agree with the NCI, but voters deserve to know whether your party has examined its findings, what it accepts or rejects, and what action it proposes. Please answer four questions: IMPLEMENT: Which recommendations within provincial jurisdiction will you support implementing? ADVOCATE: Which recommendations outside provincial jurisdiction will you pursue with the appropriate federal or other authorities? DECLINE: Which recommendations will you reject or decline to pursue, and why? ACCOUNTABILITY: Will you publicly explain your positions and actions so British Columbians can hold your party accountable?”

Wayne Llewellyn NCI appearance

5. BC Teen Defies School Ultimatum

In an interview with Rebel News, 16-year-old Isaac Simpson explains why he refuses to take down videos exposing his school’s reconciliation programming, even if it means being barred from returning to class. Simpson says he is being denied the opportunity to return to class unless he removes his YouTube video called “Lies and Reconciliation,” which exposed some of the propaganda that was pushed on students during his school’s Truth and Reconciliation Day programming.

Simpson, a Grade 11 student enrolled in a Vancouver Lower Mainland school’s film and television program, decided to put his filmmaking skills to use after growing frustrated with what he was being taught about Canada’s history, often unbeknownst to parents.

From a masked Black Lives Matter advocate telling students about truth, to another virtual speaker telling the youth to embrace discussions of “land back,” to a disturbing exaggerated illustration depicting Catholic nuns and an RCMP officer forcibly tearing Indigenous children from their mothers, Simpson’s video gives parents a rare look inside the classroom.

Simpson said: “They were just telling you what to think, not how to think.” His decision to expose the material came at a cost. After initially being suspended for what the school described as a period of “pause and reflection,” Simpson and his parents attended a meeting with school officials that the teen likened to an interrogation. Simpson documented that experience in a second video posted to his YouTube channel, Isaac Simpson’s Flying Circus. Both videos have since been gaining attention online.

Now, Simpson says he has been told he cannot return to school unless the videos come down. He refuses to comply. “I’m not taking it down because, you know, I stand by what I said,” Simpson explained.

For Simpson, the issue is bigger than his suspension. Currently, “parents have no way of figuring out what is being taught in schools,” he said.

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. Autism Diagnoses Rise Over 40%

According to a new study published in Pediatrics, the percentage of U.S. children diagnosed with a developmental disability rose sharply between 2019 and 2024, with reported cases of autism increasing by more than 40%.

In 2023-2024, an estimated 20.45% of children ages 3 to 17 — roughly 1 in 5 — were diagnosed with a developmental disability. Autism showed the largest increase, rising 42.4%, with the steepest increases reported among 3- to 5-year-olds. This is an epidemic that our governments are ignoring.

Toby Rogers, Ph.D, social & economic research fellow at the Brownstone Institute said:

“There’s a certain paint-by-numbers quality to articles in connection with the autism epidemic that are published by Pediatrics or written by government researchers, where they omit any urgency, curiosity or empathy in order to signal their obedience to the all-powerful pharmaceutical industry. […] But at some point this obsequiousness becomes ridiculous. American science and medicine have started to resemble the darkest days of Soviet Lysenkoism where scholars repeat things that they know are untrue in order to fit the required narrative. […] The result of this extreme epistemic capture […] is the erosion of trust, the necrotizing of science and ultimately the collapse of society.”

Note: “Obsequiousness” (ub-SEE-kwee-us-ness) means excessive eagerness to please, obey, or flatter someone, especially in a way that seems servile or insincere

2. Moncton Defends Worship Concert Cancellation

The City of Moncton has finally told a court why it cancelled a Christian worship concert in a public park: to prevent what it calls “anticipated hate speech.”

The city approved the free outdoor event at Riverfront Park last July, featuring Sean Feucht, then pulled the plug the day before it was set to go ahead. In its statement of defence, filed in New Brunswick’s Court of King’s Bench, Moncton points to angry communications from opponents of the event and planned counter-protests as its justification. Six groups, including the Regroupement féministe du Nouveau-Brunswick and River of Pride, had signed an open letter demanding that the city cancel the event.

The threat came from the people who objected to the concert — and it was the concert that got cancelled.

That is the heckler’s veto in its purest form, where the loudest objector gets to decide what everyone else is allowed to hear. Moncton admits the cancellation limited freedom of expression under section 2(b) of the Charter, but argues the limit was justified. It wants the $50,000 Charter lawsuit brought by Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries thrown out — and it wants the organizers ordered to pay the city’s legal costs on top of it.

Sean Feucht

3. CentreBC Budget Proposal Sends Shockwaves

The BC NDP criticized CentreBC’s new platform, arguing that its spending controls would lead to significant cuts to frontline services. The BC NDP estimates that CentreBC’s proposal to balance the budget by 2034-35 would require $1.5 billion in cuts in 2027-28 and $3 billion in 2028-29. They described CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko as a fiscal conservative.

Elenore Sturko

Background: For the 2026 British Columbia provincial election, Elections BC says candidates are running under 10 political parties, plus independents and unaffiliated candidates. The parties are: (currently seated 4 parties are in bold)

BC Green Party

BC NDP- current government

CanWest Party

Centre BC

Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

Communist Party of BC

Conservative Party

Freedom Party of BC

Libertarian

OneBC Party

There are also 7 registered Independent candidates and 8 unaffiliated candidates. In total, Elections BC lists 355 candidates, with 340 representing political parties.

4. Are Western Elites Psychopaths?

John Leake writes:

“Shortly before Charlie Kirk was murdered, he had a conversation with Jordan Peterson in which Peterson claimed that about four percent of every society is composed of predatory, parasitic psychopaths. I thought of this in early 2026 with the partial release of the Epstein Files. The disclosures provided us with clear evidence that we cannot blindly trust our institutional leaders to represent our interests. The files reminded us that unless our rulers are closely watched and held accountable for the gigantic messes they make, such as the 2008 financial crisis and criminal COVID-19 pandemic response, they will continue yielding to the temptation to serve their own interests and those of their elite friends at the expense of everyone else. Recently I had a conversation with Joseph Sansone, PhD. about his new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. I found it a fascinating book that explores the provocative question: Are many Western elites psychopaths?”

John Leake, Joseph Sansone, Charlie Kirk, Jordan Peterson

5. Insurance Industry’s Vaccine Silence Criticized

In response to the announcement from the CDC to get vaccinated this winter, one commentator wrote:

“As usual there will be silence from the corporate life and health insurance industry, which was my former career. It’s the insurance professionals not beholden to a corporate paycheck who actually gathered and reported the data to the public on just how deadly and dangerous these injections were and the carnage they have caused. This industry should have sounded the “fraud alarm” on day two of the flatten the curve orchestrated event. Instead, they parroted our corrupt health agencies all the way through to the vax rollouts, and ignored those who warned them. It’s sickens me that many former coworkers would never take an injection, but would also never speak up to the corporate leaders lest they contradict a narrative that they knew to be false, all for a fat paycheck.”

6.Unverified COVID Death Reporting Allegation

Jane said she was told by Cathy that her Osteopath’s son had died of cancer in Sunnybrook. He did not have covid, nor did he test positive for covid. And he actually told her this in person! Despite there being no connection to covid, the father was asked if he would give them (Sunnybrook) “permission” to call it a covid death - because they would get $50,000 for each case - which they claimed they needed. The father, in turn, was offered $10,000 of those funds to cover funeral expenses. He said yes. I said to Jane that she had to report this to the police (because she had the first person account) - because the lockdowns were destroying people’s lives. Jane just gave me a blank stare, and said nothing... like so many in those / these times. But if Sunnybrook staff were bold enough to do this with one person, there might be others out there, too.

From the Archives

1. Retired Judge Challenges Residential-School Claims

In 2024, retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht said that Canadians are being “deliberately deceived by their own government” after blasting the former Trudeau government for “actively pursuing” a policy that blames the Catholic Church for the unfounded “deaths and secret burials” of indigenous children.

Brian Giesbrecht (left)

Wisdom

Regarding war against a larger opponent:

“David did not defeat Goliath by becoming a better giant.”

“The stronger opponent expects you to fight on his terms. Wisdom begins by refusing.”

Song of the Week

Yuja Wang - Variations on the Turkish March (Odeonsplatz). In this performance Yuja starts from Mozart’s familiar Rondo alla Turca and turns it into a wildly inventive, jazz-inflected virtuoso showpiece.

Additional Resources