Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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ABGirl's avatar
ABGirl
1dEdited

I have a childhood friend in Ontario who is a staunch “elbows upper” and opines that the current group referred to as the government is doing a great job - and she fully supports the head kingpin. She wants to come to Alberta to visit me (for 4 days) but now will only come for a visit if the vote to separate is “no” as she won’t spend her vacation dollars here with Alberta holding a “knife to the throat of Canada”. Wow. Unbeknownst to her, she has just annihilated a very long term friendship with her libtard attitude and grossly misplaced opinion, now creating a conditional friendship. With “friends” like that who needs enemies-or that negative energy in one’s home. 🙄

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david's avatar
david
1d

lot of links to follow up on but i loved this line "big pharma has lots of mistakes to sell you". words of wisdom that kept me sane during the plandemic arguing with family and others were mark twain's "it's easier to fool someone than convince them they've been fooled" hoboy that is certainly true. isaac simpson has a future in film making by the sounds of what he's done and his integrity in defending it. epoch times had an interesting article about how the lgtbs numbers are down- the fad is fading. seems girls just want to be girls again. anyway lots of good news and fingers and toes crossed gates and fauci get theirs.

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